Currently available drugs may help delay symptoms

MS is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the immune system attacks the protective coating that covers nerve fibers called myelin. start treatment early for multiple sclerosis (MS) It may delay the onset of the condition, according to. new researchA study conducted at the University Hospital of Nice in France found that a drug called teriflunomide reduced the first symptoms of MS in people who had not yet had symptoms of MS, even if they had signs of MS on an MRI scan. It turns out that it can delay the The condition that appears on MRI is called radiologically isolated syndrome and is diagnosed in people who have no symptoms of MS but have lesions in the brain or spinal cord similar to those seen in MS. Radiologically isolated syndrome is a separate condition, but these patients can develop MS. “Teriflunomide It’s not a new drug,” he said. Dr. Tyler Smith, a neurologist specializing in MS at the NYU Langone Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Center. “We use it all the time to treat multiple sclerosis. The drug is reasonably safe to use to prevent patients from developing symptoms.”

symptoms The number of MSs varies, but may include: Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs

prickly

A sensation of electric shock that occurs with certain neck movements

Insufficient adjustment

Difficult to walk

Vision problems such as double vision, partial vision loss, or blurred vision in one eye

dizzy

bladder function problems

Malaise

cognitive problems

Eighty-nine individuals with radiologically isolated syndromes participated in a preliminary study to be presented at the 75th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology. Half of the subjects received daily teriflunomide and the other half received placebo. Both groups were followed for up to 2 years. They found that 8 people taking teriflunomide developed MS symptoms compared to 20 people taking placebo. This indicates that the drug lowered the risk of experiencing the first symptoms by 72%. “The findings make a lot of sense,” Smith added. “If you have a presymptomatic patient, or a patient who looks like multiple sclerosis based on an MRI, it makes sense to give them drugs to keep them from developing new symptoms. This is not a new drug, it was just given earlier than normal.” “Do not think [this study] Anything that novel,” said Dr. Asaf Harel, Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at Lenox Hill Hospital. “We know that our treatment is likely to work in very early stages of multiple sclerosis, as well as multiple sclerosis that has not yet caused symptoms.”

Teriflunomide is a drug that doctors have used for years to treat MS. It works by inhibiting the function of Immune cells affected by MSIt helps prevent new lesions in the brain and spinal cord that can delay the onset of symptoms. The difference is that in this study, patients were given the drug before they were diagnosed with MS. Instead, they were diagnosed with radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS). RIS resembles MS on MRI but is asymptomatic. Therefore, if a person’s MRI of her shows these lesions, it may lead to a misdiagnosis of MS when in fact he has RIS. “barrier [to this study] This is to avoid misdiagnosing someone too early. Making that diagnosis is sometimes difficult, and while someone may have been prescribed this drug for 30 years, it may not always be the drug they need.