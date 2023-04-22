Stopping sugary drinks can extend your life

“The more I researched, the more I found that sugary drinks generally shortened the total amount of time spent on this earth,” Hopkins said. We think we had it, but we’re adding more data and weapons to provide this data to our patients.”

Dr. Keith Hopkins of strive for good health The Denver, Colorado-based Ph.D. says these results confirm what has long been known in the field.

The study found that those who drank the most sugary drinks had a 20% increased risk of death.

new research, Posted in BMJ found that drinking sugary drinks increased the risk of death, including cardiovascular disease, in people with type 2 diabetes.

This study resulted from two long-term projects. nurse health survey and Healthcare worker follow-up, both from the 1980s to 2018. In total, this study on type 2 diabetes included 15,486 diabetics, 73.6% of whom were women.

The mean duration of follow-up was 18.5 years, and data were updated by follow-up questionnaires every 2–4 years.

For each daily serving of sugar-sweetened beverages, participants’ risk of all-cause mortality increased by an average of 8%.

The level of mortality risk was also reduced by varying percentages depending on which beverages were substituted for sugar-sweetened beverages. Coffee decreased by 26%, tea by 21%, plain water by 23% and low-fat milk by 12%.

Dr. Ana Maria Kauselan endocrinologist in a telemedicine-based practice anzala healthsays this study shows how hidden sugar in drinks can affect your health.

“Everyone thinks about food first. But I always tell them to think more about the calories they drink than the calories they eat,” said Cowsel.

Hopkins said the study shows how diabetes affects overall health and mortality.

“It’s like the human body walking along the edge. If you don’t have diabetes, you’re five feet off that edge,” Hopkins said. “But if you’re diabetic, you’re inches away from your limit, and everything you do—smoking, exercising improperly, eating improperly—is making you more and more prone to falls. I mean…this study shows that we need to pay more attention to people with diabetes.”

Attached editorial Nita G. Folouhi PhD, professor and program leader in the Medical Research Council’s Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, says the study found “beverage choice is clearly important”.

“Although the evidence for artificially sweetened beverages and fruit juices is less clear, it is reasonable to shift the focus to beverages most likely to have positive health effects: coffee, tea, plain water, low Fat milk.” Editorial. “One of his key messages is that the results of the new study in this group of patients are similar to those of previous studies in the general population, so there is no need to be specifically limited by having diabetes.” It means no.”