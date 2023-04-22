Health
Stopping sugary drinks can extend your life
- Switching from sugar-sweetened drinks to beverages like tea, coffee and water lowers the risk of death in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study
- The study used data from over 15,000 people over 38 years.
- Experts suggest that education, bolstered in part by this study, is the way forward to reduce these risks.
The study found that those who drank the most sugary drinks had a 20% increased risk of death.
Dr. Keith Hopkins of strive for good health The Denver, Colorado-based Ph.D. says these results confirm what has long been known in the field.
“The more I researched, the more I found that sugary drinks generally shortened the total amount of time spent on this earth,” Hopkins said. We think we had it, but we’re adding more data and weapons to provide this data to our patients.”
This study resulted from two long-term projects. nurse health survey and Healthcare worker follow-up, both from the 1980s to 2018. In total, this study on type 2 diabetes included 15,486 diabetics, 73.6% of whom were women.
The mean duration of follow-up was 18.5 years, and data were updated by follow-up questionnaires every 2–4 years.
For each daily serving of sugar-sweetened beverages, participants’ risk of all-cause mortality increased by an average of 8%.
The level of mortality risk was also reduced by varying percentages depending on which beverages were substituted for sugar-sweetened beverages. Coffee decreased by 26%, tea by 21%, plain water by 23% and low-fat milk by 12%.
Dr. Ana Maria Kauselan endocrinologist in a telemedicine-based practice anzala healthsays this study shows how hidden sugar in drinks can affect your health.
“Everyone thinks about food first. But I always tell them to think more about the calories they drink than the calories they eat,” said Cowsel.
Hopkins said the study shows how diabetes affects overall health and mortality.
“It’s like the human body walking along the edge. If you don’t have diabetes, you’re five feet off that edge,” Hopkins said. “But if you’re diabetic, you’re inches away from your limit, and everything you do—smoking, exercising improperly, eating improperly—is making you more and more prone to falls. I mean…this study shows that we need to pay more attention to people with diabetes.”
Attached
“Although the evidence for artificially sweetened beverages and fruit juices is less clear, it is reasonable to shift the focus to beverages most likely to have positive health effects: coffee, tea, plain water, low Fat milk.” Editorial. “One of his key messages is that the results of the new study in this group of patients are similar to those of previous studies in the general population, so there is no need to be specifically limited by having diabetes.” It means no.”
The study found a reduction in all-cause mortality and cardiovascular risk when participants switched from sugar-sweetened options to artificial sweeteners (ASBs), such as low-calorie cola. A decrease was also seen when people switched from his ASB to coffee, tea, or water.
Kausel calls the beverage company’s marketing machine “endless,” and part of the problem is that beverages like juices and smoothies, which are often high in sugar, are considered inherently healthier. There are many things.
According to the American Diabetes Association, if you want to cut sugar from your drinks, you don’t have to stick to just water.
their Top picks Drinks with little or no sugar include:
- sugar free iced tea
- seltzer
- diet soda
- sugar free hot tea
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
