Understanding the Importance of “Brain Age”

Do you know how old your brain is? This is not a trick question. The brain may not be the same age as the host.

Two Monash researchers are tackling this question from different angles to find an answer.

Jo Wrigglesworth holds a Ph.D. She is a Monash public health and preventive medicine candidate who specializes in brain age. While working with Associate Professor Joanne Ryan on epigenetics, she learned (in 2017) a new method to predict aging based on neuroimaging data and machine learning.

In 2021, she will publish a systematic review of the research and apply it to a group of healthy older Australians recruited from the ASPREE (ASPirin in Event Reduction in Older Adults) clinical trial to determine if their brains were normal. found to make you look younger (“delaying brain aging”).

However, it could easily show an aging “atrophied” brain.

“It’s a useful algorithm,” she says. The general concept is that it could provide an individualized measure of risk for cognitive decline sooner than expected.

“We know that brain atrophy tends to be associated with worse outcomes such as cognitive decline, but we have yet to overcome the diversity of aging in our population. Brain age is our unique expression.” It’s an approach that captures the type.”

Her research includes a link between accelerated brain aging and cognitive decline, and the finding that older men had a faster rate of brain aging over three years.

“But there’s another complication where people can be atrophied, but functionally fine. So the component of understanding these people can be very important.”

Wrigglesworth explored the concept in a new paper published in 2015. The forefront of aging neuroscience.

“Given all of this, we need to research, test, see potential, and if there’s something there, hopefully bring it to the clinical scene. But at this point, we still have a long way to go.”

She says it’s a new but “fast-growing” science.

“Brain age is relatively new and there is still much to explore before considering its clinical potential. For example, there is one universal brain age biomarker that can address all situations.” We may not, and we’ll have to look at multiple models that include different brain features.”

Factors of brain injury

Dr. Gershon Spitz, a research fellow in the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health and the Division of Neuroscience, specializes in traumatic brain injury (TBI) and brain age.

in the paper published last year of Neuroimaging: clinicalhe led the first study to find that a single traumatic brain injury can lead to an “older-looking” brain decades after the initial injury.

This “aging” is very specific, says the paper.

“We recognize that a major blow to the brain can lead to processes that affect how you age and interact with your environment throughout your life,” Dr. Spitz explains.

“It’s a progressive process that goes on for years, even decades.

“This new view of injury has to do with the idea that traumatic brain injury initiates specific processes that lead to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, possibly Parkinson’s disease, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).” NFL and AFL.”

The study looked at people who had experienced one moderate or severe traumatic brain injury, on average 22 years after the injury.

“We had a nice dataset of about 100 brain-injured people and 100 people who didn’t. What we showed was that compared to their chronological age, their brain age looks older than it should be.” That’s it.”

The researchers took these findings one step further. “For example, it’s good to see some signs of abnormality on an MRI, but it’s even better to show that it has some clinical relevance,” he says.

“So we actually went a step further and examined how well this brain age gap is associated with clinical outcomes. We found an association with the cognitive domain of verbal memory.

“That is, the greater the deviation between chronological age and brain age, the worse verbal memory may be.”

Verbal memory is the ability to encode, retrieve, and recall lists of words.

“This is one of the areas that shows early signs of disability in age-related diseases, so there’s this interesting little bit of chronic long-term something,” says Dr. Spitz.

A new world-first study, to be solicited shortly, will attempt to approach the pinnacle of all these brain ages using essentially the same cohort of people with and without TBI. Accelerate at a faster rate in people with TBI who may also have a signal to loss of

“Fundamentally, individuals who show signs of a particular medical condition at this baseline should show a steeper trajectory or steeper decline over five years,” says Dr. Spitz.

The magnitude of this change should also be related to changes in neuropsychological abilities.

“That’s what we propose to find. Do individuals deemed at higher risk actually show this change over time?”

“Association between health-related heterogeneity in brain aging and longitudinal changes in cognitive functionby Joe Rigglesworth et al. The forefront of aging neuroscience

overview

Association between health-related heterogeneity in brain aging and longitudinal changes in cognitive function

Introduction: Neuroimaging-based ‘brain age’ can identify individuals with ‘advanced’ or ‘resilient’ brain aging. Brain predictive age difference (brain-PAD) predicts cognitive and physical health outcomes. However, it is unclear how individual health and lifestyle factors alter the relationship between brain PAD and future cognitive or functional performance. We identified health-related subgroups of older adults with resilient or advanced cerebral PAD and found that membership in these subgroups differed from cognitive and frailty changes over 3–5 years. The purpose was to determine whether they were related.

Method: Brain-PAD used T1-weighted images obtained from 326 community-dwelling older adults (73.8 ± 3.6 years, 42.3% female) recruited from the larger ASPREE (ASPirin in Event Reduction in Older Adults) trial. was predicted from Participants were divided into groups with resilient (n = 159) or advanced (n = 167) brain PAD, and a latent class analysis (LCA) was performed using a range of cognitive, lifestyle, and health measures and executed. Using linear mixed models adjusted for age, sex, and education, we examined the association between class membership and changes in cognitive function over time and the Frailty Deficit Accumulation Index (FI).

result: The resilient advanced brain aging subgroup was comparable in all characteristics before LCA. Two typically similar latent classes were identified for both subgroups of brain aging. Among resilient brain aged individuals, class 1 was associated with cognitive decline and class 2 was associated with cognitive gain over his 5-year period, with a standard deviation of 0.04 per year. It was a small effect corresponding to the difference. No significant class differences were evident in FI. For advanced brain age, there was no evidence of an association between class membership and changes in cognition or FI.

Conclusion: These results indicate that the relationship between brain age and cognitive trajectory may be influenced by other health-related factors. Notably, people with age-resistant brains had different trajectories of cognitive change depending on their baseline cognitive and physical health. Future predictive models of aging outcomes may be aided by considering the mediating or synergistic effects of multiple lifestyle and health indicators along with brain age.