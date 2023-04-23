Covid-jab death toll consensus misses Switzerland







Funeral workers collect the bodies of those who died of coronavirus in Lausanne, Switzerland. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Swiss authorities have tallied 19 deaths from Covid-19 vaccinations in 2021. The regulatory body tasked with approving the vaccine in Switzerland takes a different view, saying there is no evidence to support the death toll, according to a report by public broadcaster SRF. . This content was published on April 23, 2023





swissinfo.ch/ds The Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) this week released figures documenting various causes of death in the 2021 population. Among them were 19 of her elderly who died from vaccination. In other words, the doctor recorded vaccination as the leading cause of death on the person’s death certificate. Federal officials were contacting doctors in all cases for more information. FSO epidemiologist Rolf Weitkunat said: “We have confirmed that the cause of death was due to Covid-19 vaccination rather than an incidental cause.” In contrast, Swissmedic, the regulatory body that tested and approved the vaccine, says it has not proven a single vaccine-related death to date. We investigated over 200 suspected cases, including “Swissmedic is looking for possible causal links and is requesting all available documentation to achieve this goal,” explains Christoph Küng, Head of Drug Safety at Swissmedic. doing. For example, the medical history of the deceased is also taken into account. “I often ask my family doctor or internist,” he adds. When possible, autopsy reports were analyzed by Swissmedic. However, it was not available in 19 cases. Pathologists say an autopsy is useful because it provides valuable clues as to the cause of death. So how could Swissmedic conclude 19 cases without an autopsy? “We can even omit an autopsy if we already have enough information to evaluate the case,” says Küng. “It must also be said that autopsies do not always lead to conclusive results.” + Covid Vaccine Skeptics Urge Mortality Study Clearly documented deaths as a result of jabs against Covid-19 are rare anywhere in the world, but multiple autopsy-based studies exist on the topic. A possible connection to the virus cannot be ruled out entirely, said SRF science editor Daniel Theis. “This still leaves room for speculation, so it’s important to look more specifically at such cases in the future to get more clarity.” In Switzerland, about 6 million people have received the Covid 19 vaccine in 2021. JTI standard compliant more: Accredited by the Journalism Trust Initiative SWI swissinfo.ch

