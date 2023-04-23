Tinnitus may be associated with inflammation

Thousands of people say they have developed Tinnitus after Covid vaccinationThere is no evidence yet that the vaccine caused the condition, but theories of possible associations have emerged among researchers.

Shaowen Bao, an associate professor in the Department of Physiology at the University of Arizona School of Medicine in Tucson, believes it may be due to ongoing inflammation, particularly in the brain and spinal cord.

Bao, long time no see i suffer from tinnitus He is also a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the American Tinnitus Association and has studied tinnitus for over ten years.

A Facebook group of people who developed tinnitus after being vaccinated with Covid convinced Bao to look into possible links.

tended to be severe. One man told Bao that he couldn’t hear his car radio because of the noise in his head while driving.

In addition to tinnitus, participants reported a range of symptoms including headache, dizziness, dizziness, ear pain, anxiety, and depression. Significantly more people developed tinnitus after the first vaccination compared to the second.

This “suggests that the vaccine is interacting with pre-existing risk factors for tinnitus, and if you have risk factors, you will probably be infected from the first dose,” Bao said.

He is still analyzing the results and has not published preliminary findings.

Is there a connection between vaccines and tinnitus?

As of Sunday, at least 16,183 people He had filed a complaint with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that he had tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after receiving the Covid vaccine.

After an internal review of the report, the CDC “found no data to suggest a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and tinnitus,” a CDC spokesperson said in an email.

However, the CDC has not published these reviews.inflammation of the heart myocarditis — irritates leading vaccine expert Dr. Gregory Poland, founder and director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“Why didn’t the CDC conduct and publish all the research it should have done on this?” Poland said.

Poland, which was hit with tinnitus after getting a Covid vaccine two years ago, suggested the CDC remained “indifferent” about these tinnitus reports.

With him, the noise sounds like a constant high-pitched whistle. The noise has not improved and continues to affect his sleep and quality of life.

“Some days it’s busy, some days I’m not so exposed to noise, but that’s acceptable. Other days I could just scream,” he said.

ever since speak publicly about his experiences, Poland receives emails “almost every day” from strangers. They say they experienced the same constant noise and believed it was caused by the Covid vaccine.

“You can’t get over tinnitus,” he said.

What causes the human brain to produce sounds that affect our daily lives?

team of Stanford Medical Molecular Neurology Laboratory A study was initiated to find potential underlying mechanisms of tinnitus in California. The goal is to find biomarkers that can help identify people who are at increased risk of developing tinnitus after vaccination.

“We believe that many forms of tinnitus reflect some kind of damage to the inner ear,” says Dr. Konstantina Stankovic, an otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon who is leading the new study. . “Then the brain tries to compensate for the damage and starts making its own sounds,” she said.

This research is in its early stages. Stankovic’s team has collected blood samples from fewer than 20 of his patients so far.

“We may not find anything,” she said. “Or it could be a home run. We don’t know. We’re doing all we can to answer these questions.”

What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is common in the United States, affecting 25% of adults, according to the United States. National Institute on Hearing Loss and Other Communication DisordersChildren can also develop this condition.

This is a phantom noise in a person’s ear, meaning that what the patient is hearing cannot be heard by others.

There are many potential causes, including age-related hearing loss, certain medications, ear infections, and high blood pressure. CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System We have also received reports of tinnitus after other vaccines and infectious diseases, including Covid.

A CDC spokesperson said in an email, “It is not surprising that the CDC receives reports of tinnitus in its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System following vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccination.

on the other hand, study A paper published last fall found that the risk of tinnitus after Covid vaccination was “low,” but that doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

Poland is viral spike protein Just as it continues to wreak havoc on the body in other ways, it may be playing a role.

“There is some level of spike protein circulating after the mRNA vaccine,” said Poland. Does it look a lot like the heart spike protein that causes myocarditis? Does the same thing happen in the inner ear? ”

researchers in Yale University has begun enrolling participants in a study to learn more about long-term Covid symptoms, including tinnitus.

“There is heterogeneity in Covid symptoms over time,” said Harlan Krumholz, Ph.D., a professor of medicine at Yale University and a long-term Covid clinical researcher. must be.”

Anecdotally, people have long reported links to Covid infections strange tingling again Boom Boom on different parts of the body. Krumholz speculates that tinnitus may be caused by internal vibrations in the ear.

“The strategy we are taking is to listen very carefully to the experiences of people who are suffering and try to relate their experiences to what is going on in their bodies.”These people is suffering.”

How to treat hallucinations

Although there is no diagnostic test for tinnitus, experts recommend seeing an ear, nose, and throat specialist first to rule out underlying causes of tinnitus, such as an ear infection or high blood pressure.

Otherwise, there is no standard, proven method for treating tinnitus.

Poland, who is also a pastor, has found that meditative prayer helps quiet the noise. He also listens to calming classical music and “orange noise” on his airpods.

“Then you can relax,” Poland said. “Volume He really envisions the dial lowering the noise. It’s always an effort, but it helps, at least temporarily.”

