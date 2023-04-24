The search for a malaria vaccine

Malaria is one of the oldest human diseases.there are traces of malaria parasiteA malaria-causing parasite found in ancient Egyptian mummies. There is also a record that Alexander the Great died of malaria in 323 BC.

“It’s clearly a very old pathogen,” he said. Professor Jake Baumlead a team of malaria researchers in UNSW Medicine and Health.

Yet malaria remains a major threat to more than half of the world’s population.disease kills more 600,000 people each yearmost of these are children under the age of five.

The first malaria vaccine took more than 50 years to develop before being licensed in October 2021. Malaria protection is only 30-40% effective. This is a far cry from his COVID-19 vaccine, which was also licensed in 2021 and was licensed in less than 12 years. months of development.

“We have been in an arms race against malaria for a very long time. Parasites and humans have tried to outsmart each other,” said Professor Baum.

“I think the parasites are winning at the moment.”

What is malaria?

malaria is malaria parasite Parasites transmitted between humans by Anopheles mosquito mosquito.When a mosquito bites an infected person, it takes in blood containing microscopic components. malaria parasite Parasite. Then, when the mosquito moves to another person for its next blood meal, the parasite mixes with the mosquito’s saliva and is injected into the bitten person.

“I like to describe the malaria epidemic as a relay race, where the baton is passed between us and the mosquitoes,” said Professor Baum.

Malaria patients usually become very ill with high fevers, chills and flu-like illnesses. This can lead to seizures, brain damage, difficulty breathing, organ failure, and death.

Malaria is highly treatable with antimalarial drugs, but delays in diagnosis and treatment can have serious consequences. This is a particular problem for people living in or traveling to disadvantaged areas where access to quality healthcare is low.

“You don’t have to kill someone with malaria. But it does,” said Professor Baum.

Professor Jake Baum leads the Baum Lab’s efforts to develop an effective malaria vaccine. Photo: UNSW.

High-risk malaria areas are expanding

Malaria poses a risk to people in tropical and subtropical regions, including sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, South America and Central America.

“Malaria can be transmitted anywhere. Anopheles mosquito There are mosquitoes. Dr. Michael Johnson, Member of the Baum Lab at UNSW Medicine & Health, said:

People outside these areas, including Australians, are typically less aware of malaria.

“Human impacts on the environment can certainly affect parasitic diseases like malaria,” said Dr. Johnson.

For example, in Malaysia, some humans are infected with strains of malaria. previously found only in monkeysThis is believed to be related to the destruction of monkey forest habitat and increased contact between monkeys and humans.Also, due to climate change, the psyllium’s territorial and biting behavior Anopheles mosquito Mosquitoes can change.

“We don’t have malaria here in Australia. But we do have anopheles mosquitoes here in northern Australia,” said Dr Johnson. “Therefore, it is definitely possible that localized epidemics could occur in the future.”

We need a better malaria vaccine

Vaccine development has been difficult for several reasons. malaria parasite Parasites have complex life cycles. As the parasite infects and reproduces inside a human host, it takes on a variety of forms, changing the target of vaccines.

Plasmodium parasites have a complex life cycle and take on a variety of morphologies as they infect and replicate inside the human host. Image: Ian Johnson.

It was a historic moment when GlaxoSmithKline’s Mosquirix vaccine was licensed in 2021, but the vaccine was still only 30-40% effective and rapidly weakening immunity. Other candidate vaccines are in development, such as the much-anticipated He R21/Matrix-M vaccine, but the lack of a sustained immune response remains a problem.

“We need a much better vaccine to really entertain the idea of ​​fighting malaria that’s driving so many people, myself included,” said Professor Baum.

To understand the malaria parasite life cycle

The Baum Lab seeks to understand the life cycle of living organisms. malaria parasite Identify weaknesses that parasites and vaccines can target. This is an important task, especially since the lab recently moved from Imperial College London to his UNSW in Sydney.

“Once the life cycle is established, we can start looking at interventions to stop it,” said Professor Baum.

The group recently identified genes expressed by malaria parasite Sporozoites are a type of parasite that infects the host through the salivary glands of mosquitoes. These genes are Nature Communicationswhich may contain targets that serve as part of a vaccine.

Researchers in the lab now grow the parasites in a mixture of blood and cell culture. They are also working to establish an insectarium, a heavily regulated area for breeding. Anopheles mosquito Because it can be infected by mosquitoes malaria parasite.

Researchers will be able to study in full when the insectarium becomes operational later this year. malaria parasite Directly test life cycle and vaccines. They look forward to increasing research output, including new leads in vaccine development, to contribute to the ultimate goal of eradicating malaria.

“Can we eradicate it in our lifetime? I hope so,” said Professor Baum.

“I think the technology is out there if we are brave enough to take full advantage of it.”