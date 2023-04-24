Learn more – Lyme disease: why it’s on the rise and how to stay safe this spring

Spring is here, ticks too!

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month and the charity Lyme Disease UK is calling on the general public in the North East and Highlands to be aware of these dangerous arachnids.

Every year LDUK runs a Wake Up To Lyme campaign aimed at raising awareness on how to avoid tick bites and what to do if you do get bitten.

Lyme disease – transmitted by ticks

So what exactly is Lyme disease and how can you avoid it this spring?

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is an infection caused by a spiral-shaped bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi. Infection is spread to humans primarily through the bites of infected ticks.

Other infections that ticks can carry include Babesia, Bartonella and, rarely in the UK, the viral tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). Sometimes a tick can transmit multiple infections with a single bite, and these can cause more severe symptoms and a more complex clinical picture.

Ticks are found all over the UK, mainly in grasslands and woodlands, but also in urban parks and gardens. About 10% of ticks in the UK are infected with Lyme disease It is estimated that there are

Ticks vary in size, from as small as a poppy seed to as large as a baked bean after a blood meal.

Ticks live in grasslands and forage for food during activities known as “quests.” Ticks wait on a blade of grass for a person or animal to pass by, move to a host, crawl and hide in a warm place.

They inject a local anesthetic. In other words, the bites are painless and often adhere to the hairline, armpit, or groin of the body, so many people do not notice the bites.

Lyme disease – tick size

Why is Lyme disease on the rise?

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in the northern hemisphere.

Infected ticks can be found in all UK counties, but some areas are known to be at high risk, such as the Scottish Highlands, South West England, South West England and parts of East Anglia.

Since the first confirmed case in the UK in 1985, the recorded incidence of Lyme disease has steadily increased.

The reasons for this are complex, but may be related to climate change, land management and changes in biodiversity.

climate change

Studies show that ticks show earlier seasonal activity and a generally northward expansion in response to rising temperatures associated with climate change. This may increase the risk of human exposure to ticks.

Ticks are most active in early spring and summer, but winters in the UK can be warm and wet, and Lyme disease UK reports of tick bites year-round.

What do viruses infect? -MRC- A project led by the Brennan Institute at the University of Glasgow Center for Virus Research has also documented tick sightings in winter, particularly on the island of Harris in the West Islands, which had previously been identified as infested with ticks. region. The climate is conducive to the breeding of ticks.

A study due to be presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in April also speculates whether migratory birds and climate change may have brought TBE-infected ticks to the UK.

Lyme disease – deer as vectors of infection

Land management and biodiversity change

Changes in land management and biodiversity may also contribute to the spread of Lyme disease.

Small mammalian species such as mice and voles are the main reservoirs of Lyme disease, and it is believed that factors altering their populations can affect tick densities and tick infection rates.

“Urbanization has increased deer and rat populations, and ticks have been feeding on blood, increasing tick populations,” ecologist Matthias Lu told The Washington Post recently. The flowers and bushes planted by the homeowners feed the deer well.”

In 2021, a multi-million pound project called Ticksolve will also be launched to investigate the ecological conditions that enable the spread of tick-borne infections and to identify areas of the UK most likely to pose the highest health risks. , suggested a possible solution.

The project will run until 2025 and will bring together scientists from the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH), the University of Liverpool, the University of Glasgow and the UK Health Security Agency.

Dr. Beth Purse, Principal Scientist at TickSolve, said: Across the UK, risks could be exacerbated by plans to expand forests. Addressing this issue involves understanding why people are more likely to be bitten by ticks in certain wooded areas, and how land management can mitigate this risk, such as introducing vegetation and fencing that reduce deer migration and tick populations. We need to better understand if it can be mitigated. ”

pet ownership

Pet owners may be at increased risk of tick bites and should follow tick prevention methods.

In 2015, the University of Bristol conducted the UK’s largest study of ticks in dogs. The Big Tick Project found that 1 in 3 of his dogs that were randomly checked during veterinary visits had ticks, and 47% of his owners said they were also tick-borne. I didn’t realize I was at risk of contracting disease.

The rise in pet ownership during the coronavirus pandemic means that exposure to ticks has likely increased in recent years. and this is the best ever.

How can you stay safe this spring?

Use effective tick repellents and tick control tools when traveling outdoors.

Permethrin-treated outdoor clothing should also be considered for high-risk activities and occupations.

Avoid walking in long grass and follow paths as much as possible.

Wearing light-colored clothing makes it easier to spot and dispel ticks.

Wear long sleeves and tuck your pants into your socks.

When you get home, take a shower and thoroughly check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks.

Ticks can be as small as a poppy seed, so it’s important to check carefully. Pay particular attention to the baby’s hairline and behind the ears.

Talk to your veterinarian about tick prevention products for pets and check daily for ticks.

Lyme Disease – Tick Removal Tool

How can I remove ticks?

Ticks should be removed using a tick removal tool or very fine tipped tweezers to ensure that all parts of the tick are removed. A tick remover is an integral part of a first aid kit.

There is no minimum time a tick must be attached to transmit infection. However, it should be removed as soon as possible.

Do not pull the tick with your fingers, regular tweezers, or other inappropriate tools.

It is also very important not to smother the tick with oil, petroleum jelly, or other substances in an attempt to get rid of it. This stresses the tick and can trigger a reaction by forcing stomach contents to regurgitate into the host’s bloodstream.

Lyme disease – rash effects

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease to look out for?

Around 10% of ticks in the UK are believed to be infected with Lyme disease, so if you are bitten, you may experience symptoms that may occur in the days, weeks or months to come. Important to note. Symptoms of Lyme disease can be delayed and fluctuate.

The most obvious symptom of Lyme disease is the erythema migrans (EM) rash, often called bull’s eye rash. This is a diagnosis of infection and treatment should be started immediately without waiting for blood tests.

However, about one-third of people with Lyme disease do not develop this rash, which can be atypical in appearance. It doesn’t always look like a more easily identifiable ring-shaped rash, it can have a hard or bruised appearance and look very different on darker skin.

The behavior of the rash after a tick bite is the most important thing to watch out for. The EM rash takes at least 3 days and sometimes up to 3 months to appear. It is usually not itchy, painful, or hot, and spreads outward gradually. Redness and itching immediately after a tick bite is usually a histamine response.

Note that not everyone develops an EM rash. That’s why it’s important to be aware of other symptoms of Lyme disease, such as the “summer flu”, headaches, stiff neck, facial paralysis (especially in children), fatigue, joint and muscle pain. , and generally feel very bad. Changes in behavior in young children often indicate that they are unwell because they cannot articulate how they are feeling.

Blood tests for Lyme disease are not always reliable, so a clinical diagnosis may need to be made based on a combination of medical history, symptoms, and tick exposure.

Doxycycline is usually the first-line treatment for adults and children over the age of 12, and amoxicillin is prescribed for younger children. Note that treatment for children with Lyme disease is based on age and weight. Dosages are much higher than those normally prescribed for other infections.

The NHS generally does not recommend prophylactic treatment unless pregnant or immunocompromised, but the RCGP Lyme disease toolkit mentions this for other types of high-risk cases.

NICE guidelines for treating Lyme disease were published in 2018. Doctors can refer to this if they are unsure about diagnosing or treating Lyme disease.

Why is it so important to prevent tick bites and raise awareness?

Raising awareness is key to reducing the number of Lyme disease cases this spring.

With this in mind, Lyme Disease UK is asking the general public to participate in its annual Wake Up To Lyme awareness campaign this May.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to enjoy the outdoors. Rather, we want people to go out armed with the facts and knowledge they need to protect themselves and others from Lyme disease.” Intervention is key, getting the message out there is key, the public is key.” Natasha Metcalfe, Co-Founder and Chair, Lyme Disease UK.

Lyme disease is a serious illness that can have a significant impact on the lives of those who suffer from the condition. A delayed or misdiagnosed diagnosis can lead to ongoing health problems, including neurological and heart problems. there is.

Patients with Lyme disease are often misdiagnosed with ME/chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and depression.

However, it is a preventable and treatable disease, especially if detected early and treated promptly.

It is imperative that doctors as well as the general public know how to avoid tick bites, what to do if someone is bitten, and what Lyme disease symptoms to look out for. It is also important to keep in mind that is unreliable and can give false-negative results.

The NHS does not have Lyme disease experts, and the NICE guidelines used by NHS doctors focus on treating the acute phase of the disease. There are no guidelines or widely accepted treatment protocols for how to treat people who become chronically ill after being infected with Lyme disease.

No cure has been tested to indicate when Lyme disease has been eradicated, and further research is desperately needed.

Many Lyme patients end up seeking home remedy options because they are their only hope of recovery and the financial burden can be enormous. I cannot claim disability benefits.

Reply to this article?If so, please click here Please submit your thoughts. They may appear in print.