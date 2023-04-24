Does Intermittent Fasting (IF) Affect Female Fertility?

Intermittent fasting and timed diets are gaining popularity as a method of weight loss. But is it as good for other health parameters? A recent study published in Troyal societyshowed how the model organism – the zebrafish – decreased sperm and egg quality in response to long breaks in the feeding cycle due to fasting. However, it is believed that the same dietary habits may have similar effects in humans. I warn you about the consequences.

1. Many people use fasting as a way to lose weight. How is intermittent fasting different from other types of fasting?

Intermittent fasting is an umbrella term used for alternate day fasting (ADF), the 5:2 diet, and time restricted eating (TRE). Employ a variety of methods and means to combat the bulge. Alternate-day fasting (ADF) alternates between public holidays, when individuals eat freely (meaning they can eat as much food as they want), and fast days, when individuals can only consume water. The 5:2 diet is a modified method of his ADF, in which the individual does her five days of feast days and her two days of fasting a week. TRE consists of eating only a limited portion of the day and fasting on zero-calorie beverages for the rest of the day.

However, before going on a diet, you should consult a professional and weigh the pros and cons.In addition, choosing a diet without the knowledge of a professional is strictly prohibited.It can cause serious complications and It can affect your overall health.

2. Could this type of diet adversely affect egg and sperm quality?

In women, intermittent fasting can negatively affect estrogen levels and other reproductive hormones, leading to menstrual irregularities and fertility problems. It can lead to negative results regarding sperm quality.

Also, the female pituitary gland is sensitive to caloric intake. Below a certain level, signaling proteins such as kisspeptin are reduced, which can lead to lower levels of LH and FSH. Unfortunately, the only studies that confirm this have been done in animals.

For regular menstrual cycles and regular ovulation, women need enough energy (calories) and adequate body fat. If you restrict your food intake too much, your body thinks you’re in “danger” and your hormonal axis (hypothalamus-pituitary-ovarian axis) goes into sleep mode, reducing estrogen and progesterone to conserve energy. increase.

This means that the ovulation process is impeded and does not occur, causing irregular or amenorrhea, also known as hypothalamic amenorrhea.

A decrease in dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a hormone that helps produce hormones such as testosterone and estrogen, has been observed after eight weeks of the TRE diet.

In women, low DHEA levels have been shown to adversely affect egg quality, leading to decreased libido, vaginal dryness, and osteoporosis. Studies have also shown that DHEA supplementation may improve success rates for women undergoing fertility treatments.

Fasting can affect puberty and growth in prepubescent girls. Time-limited intermittent fasting has been shown to lower blood sugar levels and increase insulin sensitivity. This is beneficial for a specific group of patients diagnosed with PCOS.

3. What do other global studies show?

In the study “Effect of Intermittent Fasting on Reproductive Hormone Levels in Women and Men,” intermittent fasting decreased androgen markers (testosterone and free androgen index) and increased serum hormone-binding globulin levels in premenopausal obese women. It is said to increase the

These androgenic markers are important during follicle development and estrogen synthesis. A decrease in their levels can adversely affect estrogen levels in a woman’s body and interfere with the process of ovulation.

A 2013 study by S Kumar in female rats showed that intermittent fasting leads to suppression of reproductive hormones and even a slight reduction in ovary size. Dr. Varady and her team found that DHEA was significantly reduced by about 14% after 8 weeks of dieting.

Studies on athletes who frequently follow strict diets show that when the body spends a long time in a “negative energy balance”, the lunar cycle can be affected (more than is eaten). of calories are consumed). This can occur even if the body is deprived of energy for only part of the day, as can occur during intermittent fasting.

4. Have you encountered patients whose fertility was affected due to intermittent fasting? Is there an impact on nutritional intake?

One of my patients has taken the brunt of following the intermittent fasting fad. She started TRE for weight loss only and continued for 3 months. She used her TRE and in 3 months she successfully lost 7 kg. However, side effects such as headaches, constant fatigue, infrequent hunger, and constipation associated with intermittent fasting prevented her from continuing this trend. You submitted your complaint to me.

This indicates that putting the body in extreme conditions can cause hormonal changes that affect ovulation and fertility. Intermittent fasting can lead to malnutrition if not done properly. .

If a person engages in very long periods of fasting and does not replenish the body with enough nutrients, it can lead to malnutrition and related health complications. The same applies to energy limits.

Therefore, it is essential to have a balanced and nutritious diet while practicing intermittent fasting. A health care professional with experience with intermittent fasting can help you develop a safe plan that provides the right number of calories and the right amount of nutrients.

5. What precautions should be taken on a fasting diet?

There is also absolutely no evidence that intermittent fasting helps fertility. you can’t.

It’s a good idea to evaluate yourself before going on any kind of diet. Don’t go. Apart from that, many people have resorted to these kinds of dieting help after being talked about on social media. These diets can do more harm than good. Not suitable for all body types. They can cause serious, irreversible complications that rob you of your peace of mind.

We encourage you to stay in touch with a fertility consultant who can guide you on reproductive health. After assessing your overall health, you will receive advice on nutrition and exercise. If you have any questions. Then you need to have a fertility consultant deal with it. Apart from diet, attention should be paid to other factors as well, such as exercise, stress, sleep, pollution, and certain conditions in men and women that affect fertility.