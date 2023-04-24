People who get the COVID vaccine are less likely to die from any cause





Dr. Keith Roach

Dear Dr. Roach: In a recent column, you referred to a UK source who said, “Those who have been vaccinated against COVID have seen a very large reduction in all-cause mortality compared to those who have not been vaccinated.” said. i didn’t know what you meant. Does this mean that, for some reason, simply being vaccinated against COVID, with or without COVID, significantly reduced all deaths? Does that mean all related deaths have decreased? If that were the first, fewer people should die, they should live longer, and there should be no reduction in life expectancy (other than adding people dying from COVID and getting older). Either way, if the beginning is true, whether you have COVID or not, you can bet that you will continue to get your COVID vaccinations just to live longer! — CP Dear CP: A UK study looked at all-cause mortality, which means people who died from any cause. The study found that getting the COVID-19 vaccine reduced the likelihood of dying from COVID and non-COVID causes. One potential problem facing research is determining the cause of death. If a very serious cancer patient who is expected to die in the next few months dies from COVID, did he die from cancer or from COVID? The answer is misleading if you have to choose only one. That’s why the results of the UK study (and the Florida study that showed similar results) were very important. People who get the COVID-19 vaccine are less likely to die from any cause. Over the past few years, the United States has experienced a rise in mortality, partly due to the impact of COVID, reversing the long-standing trend of improving mortality. Dear Dr. Roach: My husband was diagnosed with cardiac amyloidosis. Her doctor began administering her Vyndamax, a very expensive drug, to him. Without this drug, he is lucky to live no more than two years. Is this medicine a miracle? Does that guarantee he will live many more years? — TW Dear TW: There are several types of cardiac amyloidosis. It is a disease in which abnormal proteins are deposited in many tissues, including the heart, where the proteins interfere with heart function and cause heart failure. Tafadamis (also known by its brand name, Vindamax) is used in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR, there are two types, both treated with Tafadamis). Subjects in the Tafadamis trial were followed for two and a half years. Half of the group received tafadamis and the other half received a placebo that looked like the real drug but was inactive. , and 30% of those given Tafadamis died. Thirteen percent, or about one in eight people who received Tafadamis, were alive when she was expected to die. In addition, compared to placebo, those taking tafadamis had fewer hospitalizations and fewer declines in athletic performance. Tafadamis undoubtedly significantly improves outcomes for patients with ATTR-CA. But I wouldn’t call the drug a “miracle,” nor is there any guarantee that it will live many more years. I have seen some in my career and they are very strong. I have seen many treatments that have led to gradual improvements in outcomes and dramatic improvements in many ailments over time. Readers can email questions to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/advice/2023/04/24/dr-roach-people-who-get-covid-vaccine-less-likely-to-die-from-any-cause/70139629007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos