A nightmare that paralyzes sleep

The most dramatic and memorable episodes of sleep paralysis are usually those with vivid hallucinations. Normally these nocturnal visions are a source of fear, but scientists think they can tell us something interesting about the human brain.

When you enter sleep paralysis, the motor cortex in your brain begins sending signals to your body, telling it to move. But because the muscles are paralyzed, the brain doesn’t receive feedback signals. As a result, the brain “fills in the gaps” and provides its own explanation as to why the muscles do not move. That is why so many hallucinations involve creatures sitting on your chest or holding you down.

This reinforces the popular idea among evolutionary scientists that the human brain is a “storytelling machine.” We have a hard time accepting the fact that much of the world is random. So our brains devise dramatic stories in an attempt to find meaning in the mundane.

Christopher French, head of the Department of Abnormal Psychology Research at Goldsmiths, University of London, has been talking to people around the world who have experienced these hallucinations for over a decade. record what they see“There are common themes, but there is also an enormous amount of idiosyncrasy and variability,” French says.

Some hallucinations are difficult to explain and even downright bizarre. For years, the French have documented sightings of ominous black cats and men being strangled by plants. Others, however, are much more common and seem to be more culturally influenced: in Newfoundland, Canada, a “grandmother” can often be seen sitting on her chest. The Mexicans report a “dead man” lying on his chest, and the Saint Lucians tell of a “cokma,” where the souls of unbaptized children strangle them in their sleep. The Turks describe ‘Kalabasans’, mystical and ghostly creatures. Italians often hallucinate witches.