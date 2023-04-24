Increased interleukin-6 is associated with long COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis | Infectious Diseases of Poverty





Lam TT, Jia N, Zhang YW, Shum MH, Jiang JF, Zhu HC, et al. Identifying SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses in Malayan pangolins. Nature. 2020;583(7815):282–5. Zhao HQ, Fei SW, Yin JX, Li Q, Jiang TG, Guo ZY, et al. Assessment of performance for a key indicator of One Health: evidence based on One Health index for zoonoses in Sub-Saharan Africa. Infect Dis Poverty. 2022;11(1):109. NICE guideline [NG191]. in COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing the long-term effects of COVID-19. British: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE); 2020. Datta SD, Talwar A, Lee JT. A proposed framework and timeline of the spectrum of disease due to SARS-CoV-2 infection: illness beyond acute infection and public health implications. JAMA. 2020;324(22):2251–2. Scherlinger M, Felten R, Gallais F, Nazon C, Chatelus E, Pijnenburg L, et al. Refining “Long-COVID” by a prospective multimodal evaluation of patients with long-term symptoms attributed to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Infect Dis Ther. 2021;10(3):1747–63. WHO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Dashboard. https://covid19.who.int/, Accessed 30 Aug 2022. Mahase E. Covid-19: What do we know about “long covid”? BMJ. 2020;370: m2815. Cenko E, Badimon L, Bugiardini R, Claeys MJ, De Luca G, De Wit C, et al. Cardiovascular disease and COVID-19: A consensus paper from the ESC Working Group on Coronary Pathophysiology & Microcirculation, ESC Working Group on Thrombosis and the Association for Acute CardioVascular Care (ACVC), in collaboration with the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA). Cardiovasc Res. 2021;117(14):2705–29. Halpin SJ, McIvor C, Whyatt G, Adams A, Harvey O, McLean L, et al. Postdischarge symptoms and rehabilitation needs in survivors of COVID-19 infection: a cross-sectional evaluation. J Med Virol. 2021;93(2):1013–22. Carfì A, Bernabei R, Landi F. Persistent symptoms in patients after acute COVID-19. JAMA. 2020;324(6):603–5. Xu Z, Shi L, Wang Y, Zhang J, Huang L, Zhang C, et al. Pathological findings of COVID-19 associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Lancet Respir Med. 2020;8(4):420–2. Schultheiß C, Willscher E, Paschold L, Gottschick C, Klee B, Henkes SS, et al. The IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF cytokine triad is associated with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19. Cell Rep Med. 2022;3(6): 100663. Queiroz MAF, Neves P, Lima SS, Lopes JDC, Torres M, Vallinoto I, et al. Cytokine profiles associated with acute COVID-19 and long COVID-19 syndrome. Front Cell Infect Microbiol. 2022;12: 922422. Tanaka T, Narazaki M, Kishimoto T. IL-6 in inflammation, immunity, and disease. Cold Spring Harb Perspect Biol. 2014;6(10): a016295. Fain JN. Release of inflammatory mediators by human adipose tissue is enhanced in obesity and primarily by the nonfat cells: a review. Mediators Inflamm. 2010;2010: 513948. Chi L, Li Y, Stehno-Bittel L, Gao J, Morrison DC, Stechschulte DJ, et al. Interleukin-6 production by endothelial cells via stimulation of protease-activated receptors is amplified by endotoxin and tumor necrosis factor-alpha. J Interferon Cytokine Res. 2001;21(4):231–40. Kappelmann N, Dantzer R, Khandaker GM. Interleukin-6 as potential mediator of long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms of COVID-19. Psychoneuroendocrinology. 2021;131:78. Shuwa HA, Shaw TN, Knight SB, Wemyss K, McClure FA, Pearmain L, et al. Alterations in T and B cell function persist in convalescent COVID-19 patients. Med (N Y). 2021;2(6):720-735.e724. Moher D, Liberati A, Tetzlaff J, Altman DG. Preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses: the PRISMA statement. PLoS Med. 2009;6(7): e1000097. Agbana YL, Abi ME, Ni Y, Xiong G, Chen J, Yun F, et al. LINC00511 as a prognostic biomarker for human cancers: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Cancer. 2020;20(1):682. Sun Z, Gu Q, Dai Y, Zou H, Agins B, Chen Q, et al. Increasing awareness of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and willingness to use HIV PrEP among men who have sex with men: a systematic review and meta-analysis of global data. J Int AIDS Soc. 2022;25(3): e25883. Page MJ, McKenzie JE, Bossuyt PM, Boutron I, Hoffmann TC, Mulrow CD, et al. The PRISMA 2020 statement: an updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. BMJ. 2021;372: n71. Proal AD, VanElzakker MB. Long COVID or Post-acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC): An Overview of Biological Factors That May Contribute to Persistent Symptoms. Front Microbiol. 2021;12: 698169. Yomogida K, Zhu S, Rubino F, Figueroa W, Balanji N, Holman E. Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Adults Aged ≥18 Years – Long Beach, California, April 1-December 10, 2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2021;70(37):1274–7. Stang A. Critical evaluation of the Newcastle-Ottawa scale for the assessment of the quality of nonrandomized studies in meta-analyses. Eur J Epidemiol. 2010;25(9):603–5. Wan X, Wang W, Liu J, Tong T. Estimating the sample mean and standard deviation from the sample size, median, range and/or interquartile range. BMC Med Res Methodol. 2014;14:135. Said EA, Al-Reesi I, Al-Shizawi N, Jaju S, Al-Balushi MS, Koh CY, et al. Defining IL-6 levels in healthy individuals: A meta-analysis. J Med Virol. 2021;93(6):3915–24. Friedrich JO, Adhikari NK, Beyene J. The ratio of means method as an alternative to mean differences for analyzing continuous outcome variables in meta-analysis: a simulation study. BMC Med Res Methodol. 2008;8:32. Friedrich JO, Adhikari NK, Beyene J. Ratio of means for analyzing continuous outcomes in meta-analysis performed as well as mean difference methods. J Clin Epidemiol. 2011;64(5):556–64. Qian G, Mahdi A. Sensitivity analysis methods in the biomedical sciences. Math Biosci. 2020;323: 108306. Raghavan K, Dedeepiya VD, Suryaprakash V, Rao KS, Ikewaki N, Sonoda T, et al. Beneficial effects of novel aureobasidium pullulans strains produced beta-1,3–1,6 glucans on interleukin-6 and D-dimer levels in COVID-19 patients; results of a randomized multiple-arm pilot clinical study. Biomed Pharmacother. 2022;145:9. Jarius S, Pache F, Körtvelyessy P, Jelčić I, Stettner M, Franciotta D, et al. Cerebrospinal fluid findings in COVID-19: a multicenter study of 150 lumbar punctures in 127 patients. J Neuroinflam. 2022;19(1):9. Albanese M, Marrone G, Paolino A, Di Lauro M, Di Daniele F, Chiaramonte C, et al. Effects of Ultramicronized Palmitoylethanolamide (um-PEA) in COVID-19 Early Stages: A Case-Control Study. Pharmaceuticals. 2022;15(2):452. Patterson BK, Guevara-Coto J, Yogendra R, Francisco EB, Long E, Pise A, et al. Immune-Based Prediction of COVID-19 Severity and Chronicity Decoded Using Machine Learning. Front Immunol. 2021;12: 700782. Taha SI, Samaan SF, Ibrahim RA, El-Sehsah EM, Youssef MK. Post-COVID-19 arthritis: is it hyperinflammation or autoimmunity? Eur Cytokine Netw. 2021;32(4):83–8. Barros C, Freire RS, Frota E, Rezende Santos AG, Farias MEL, Rodrigues MGA, et al. Short-Course of Methylprednisolone Improves Respiratory Functional Parameters After 120 Days in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients (Metcovid Trial): A Randomized Clinical Trial. Front Med (Lausanne). 2021;8: 758405. Acosta-Ampudia Y, Monsalve DM, Rojas M, Rodríguez Y, Zapata E, Ramírez-Santana C, et al. Persistent Autoimmune Activation and Proinflammatory State in Post-Coronavirus Disease 2019 Syndrome. J Infect Dis. 2022;225(12):2155–62. Cervia C, Zurbuchen Y, Taeschler P, Ballouz T, Menges D, Hasler S, et al. Immunoglobulin signature predicts risk of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):446. Colarusso C, Maglio A, Terlizzi M, Vitale C, Molino A, Pinto A, et al. Post-COVID-19 Patients Who Develop Lung Fibrotic-like Changes Have Lower Circulating Levels of IFN-β but Higher Levels of IL-1α and TGF-β. Biomedicines. 2021;9(12):8. Dugani P, Mehta A, Furtado S, Pradeep R, Javali M, Acharya P, et al. Spectrum of neurological manifestations among acute COVID-19 and long COVID-19 – A retrospective observational study. Romanian Journal of Neurology. 2022;21:176–82. Ganesh R, Grach SL, Ghosh AK, Bierle DM, Salonen BR, Collins NM, et al. The Female-Predominant Persistent Immune Dysregulation of the Post-COVID Syndrome. Mayo Clin Proc. 2022;97(3):454–64. Karosanidze I, Kiladze U, Kirtadze N, Giorgadze M, Amashukeli N, Parulava N, et al. Efficacy of Adaptogens in Patients with Long COVID-19: A Randomized, Quadruple-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial. Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2022;15(3):834. Littlefield KM, Watson RO, Schneider JM, Neff CP, Yamada E, Zhang M, et al. SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells associate with inflammation and reduced lung function in pulmonary post-acute sequalae of SARS-CoV-2. PLoS Pathog. 2022;18(5): e1010359. Montefusco L, Ben Nasr M, D’Addio F, Loretelli C, Rossi A, Pastore I, et al. Acute and long-term disruption of glycometabolic control after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Nat Metab. 2021;3(6):774–85. Peluso MJ, Lu S, Tang AF, Durstenfeld MS, Ho HE, Goldberg SA, et al. Markers of immune activation and inflammation in individuals with postacute sequelae of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection. J Infect Dis. 2021;224(11):1839–48. Townsend L, Dyer AH, Naughton A, Kiersey R, Holden D, Gardiner M, et al. Longitudinal Analysis of COVID-19 Patients Shows Age-Associated T Cell Changes Independent of Ongoing Ill-Health. Front Immunol. 2021;12:678. Vyas C, Dalmacion D, Almeligy A, Juan R, Pernia-Cuberos JD, Obaid A, et al. Four distinct cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults associated with SARS-CoV-2 Infection at a Community Hospital in New Jersey. Cureus. 2021;13(12): e20651. Wechsler JB, Butuci M, Wong A, Kamboj AP, Youngblood BA. Mast cell activation is associated with post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Allergy. 2022;77(4):1288–91. Coomes EA, Haghbayan H. Interleukin-6 in Covid-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Rev Med Virol. 2020;30(6):1–9. Yiu HH, Graham AL, Stengel RF. Dynamics of a cytokine storm. PLoS ONE. 2012;7(10): e45027. Wu J, Shen J, Han Y, Qiao Q, Dai W, He B, et al. Upregulated IL-6 indicates a poor COVID-19 prognosis: a call for tocilizumab and convalescent plasma treatment. Front Immunol. 2021;12: 598799. Zeng F, Huang Y, Guo Y, Yin M, Chen X, Xiao L, et al. Association of inflammatory markers with the severity of COVID-19: A meta-analysis. Int J Infect Dis. 2020;96:467–74. Zhou Y, Fu B, Zheng X, Wang D, Zhao C, Qi Y, et al. Pathogenic T-cells and inflammatory monocytes incite inflammatory storms in severe COVID-19 patients. Natl Sci Rev. 2020;7(6):998–1002. Shaw AC, Goldstein DR, Montgomery RR. Age-dependent dysregulation of innate immunity. Nat Rev Immunol. 2013;13(12):875–87.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://idpjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40249-023-01086-z The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos