Dani is back in Monroe County. Here’s how to avoid small pests.





After a mild winter, warm weather has arrived in Rochester and the local ticks are active. But the ticks people already find in their pets and in tall grass aren’t part of the population growth brought on by non-winter, says SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. They are adults that have been deprived of food before hibernation. Now they are hungry and want blood. “What we’re seeing now is that this weather is causing really hungry ticks to emerge and die if they can’t find something to eat,” Leidett said. There is a well-established correlation between the impacts of climate change and the spread of ticks to new areas, and it works well in New York. Ticks can carry and transmit Lyme disease, so the number of reported cases in dogs shows its long-term growth. veterinarians have reported approximately 1,000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in dogs. Ten years later, that number has more than doubledgrowth disproportionate to the corresponding rise in a given test. So Tick ​​populations are increasing year by year.According to Leydet, the current size of the local population has more to do with what happened a year or two ago than it has in the past few months. It all comes down to the tick life cycle. Before hibernating, adult ticks seek blood to survive the winter. As the weather continues to warm this year, ticks that haven’t had a chance to feed will go out in search of the warm-blooded buffet. For them, it will be the last time in their short life that they will be fed. Reidet said people were likely paying attention because they weren’t thinking about ticks yet when they went outside. “They are not in tick mode right now,” Leydet said. “That’s why we see reports of ticks infesting people and animals. These are black ticks on the feet of adults who are very hungry and trying to find their last blood meal.” Female ticks usually lay their eggs in May. The eggs hatch into larvae in the summer, which tend to attach and feed on small mammals such as mice. But the best way to keep Lyme from being bitten by ticks is prevention. Experts also recommend using insect repellents that contain DEET and treating outdoor apparel with permethrin, or buying clothing already treated.

