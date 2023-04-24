Warm weather after wet winter leads to ‘severe allergy’ season





Hot temperatures are expected across Northern California this week, but picture-perfect weather also means allergy season is upon us and air conditioning is turned on for the first time in months. Mark Vaughan, medical director of Auburn Medical Group, says trees are the main concern during the spring, but weeds and ragweed are a problem as summer progresses. These plants are nothing new, but Dr. Vaughan says to prepare for a more aggressive allergy season this year. was expected to give According to Dr. Vaughan, he has two main reasons. According to Bonney Plumbing Electrical Heating and Air, mold from excess moisture from recent rains is also a concern for HVAC systems. Joshua Tyack, his HVAC general manager at Bonney, says that in addition to removing mold, replacing his air filter is very important now. “You’ll want to know how things are now. If there’s a simple little part that needs changing or fixing, or just changing a filter or cleaning and servicing the outdoor unit, it will make a world of difference. There is a difference in the way they operate, both in terms of comfort and efficiency.”Tyack also said that Bonney is already inundated with customer calls. “KCRA 3 spoke to people in an Auburn park Sunday afternoon who said they had already done maintenance on their HVAC systems. Medication for allergies. They were heading outside after a harsh winter season.” “It’s good that it’s not raining anymore. It’s finally sunny, not cloudy, and not too hot, so it’s the perfect time to get all these things. Outdoor activities ,” said Auburn resident Belinda Escamilla.

