Gene therapy fails in Danish child treated for Sandhoff disease

New medicines such as gene therapy have the potential to save lives, transform completely, give hope where nothing exists, and justify years of scientific research.

Unfortunately, clinical trials of unproven treatments don’t always go well, especially for those who try them in the first place.

The story of Alyssa Feldborg is one of them.

A trial at the University of Massachusetts’ TH Chan School of Medicine showed this girl and her desperate parents the potential to reverse her fatal diagnosis.

But on Easter Monday, 28 months after gene therapy, 3-year-old Alyssa died.

On some level it was expected. Her parents, Thomas Feldborg and Daria Rokina, have been living together since her daughter was diagnosed with Sandhoff’s disease when she was eight years old. A few months after birth, they were told to prepare for her death.

ultra-rare genetic disease Sandhoffattacks previously healthy babies, gradually destroying nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

trial, What USA TODAY wrote in 2021 As part of a series on rare diseases, the results were not what they had dreamed of, but provided them with a different vision of the future.

“We are heartbroken, but we also recognize for ourselves that the battle was lost a long time ago, not now,” Alyssa’s father said in a video a week after her funeral. “It’s hard to say, but in the end it was best for her.”

See previous:Experimental gene therapy was little Alyssa’s only hope. Now, instead of certain death, she faces an uncertain future.

Details for this series:From debilitating disease to ‘normal’ life, new gene therapy promises to transform rare disease

Clinical trial promise

Feldborg and Rokina, who live in Copenhagen, Denmark, were reading about the UMass exam online and were thrilled when Alissa met all the requirements and was able to take the exam.

It was clear to the researchers that Alyssa might not benefit. Her disease may already be too advanced, and the dosage based on the study in sheep may be too low. As the months passed, their hopes faded.

Still, where there’s action, there’s hope, and the couple were grateful to be able to grab any snippet.

So, at the end of January 2021, when Alyssa had not yet reached 14 months old, doctors gave her two rounds of gene therapy. One was injected into the spinal cord, and another was injected directly into her brain.

The early days were promising. For about 6 months, her deterioration slowed. her smile is back. She seemed mostly present.

“There have been many positive things after this treatment,” Rokina said.

Her swallowing and coughing abilities also improved, which worried her parents. was to prolong her lifespan, but not substantially improve her vegetative condition.

“When I found out I couldn’t cure her, I worried that her life would be long and devastating,” Feldborg said.

How long, how quickly?

About 18 months after Alyssa’s treatment, the company that sponsored the trial said it could no longer afford to continue. UMass Chan has raised money to keep track of her nine children who are already on medication.

Dr. Terrence Flott, dean of the medical school, said in an email that his team will try the treatment on one or two more children, bringing the total to 10 or 11.

Some of the participants in the trial were infants and some were older children with later onset. Infants showed modest improvement after treatment and retained neurological function longer, Flotte said, but some older children had a mixed picture of both positive and negative signs. Some people experienced

Gene therapy, which allows children to make enzymes they lack, also appears to be more consistently effective in a closely related disease called Tay-Sachs.

Details for this series:Baby Fitz was born without an immune system. His treatments offer hope for a cure for rare diseases.

Alyssa was the first patient to be fully enrolled. Some children later received higher doses and were treated at a young age.

“They can stop degeneration, but they can’t heal what’s broken,” Feldborg said of the scientist.

The couple’s only regret is that they were unable to persuade the FDA to be less cautious about their treatment. Feldborg and Rokina said previous treatment and higher doses may have led to different results. They would have happily faced the risk of a brain hemorrhage for the chance of a better outcome.

“If we could have changed anything, we would have screamed loud enough for the FDA to hear us.”

Risk is a necessary part of progress

Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health and a lifelong advocate for genetic research and therapy, says medicine advances in fits and starts and relies on volunteers like Alyssa’s family. rice field.

“I think it’s appropriate to be very inspired and excited about the potential of gene therapy,” Collins said.

About 6,500 rare diseases are caused by known DNA misspellings, but fewer than 500 have treatments so far, he said.

As to why such treatments don’t always work, Collins cites biology.

“People don’t realize how complicated human biology is,” said Collins, who has spent a career reversing a genetic disease called progeria that causes rapid aging.

Just one or two misspellings in the human genome of three billion letters can affect trillions of cells throughout the body, including the brain, which is very difficult to access therapeutically, he said. .

Gene therapy, like the one Alyssa tried, “is working,” Collins said. “You never know how long it will be, how many twists and turns, and how many unexpected hailstorms will hit you along the way.”

Being one of the first to receive gene therapy is challenging for patients and families, UMass’ Flotte said in an email. “Pioneering patients and families who choose to go first in such trials show great courage as they make sacrifices for the benefit of those who follow.”

Still, gene therapy holds great promise, Collins said.

“I would like to encourage people to be optimistic that the next few years will be much better in this respect. he said.

Desired selection:Two women, worlds apart, rare disease that could be a clue to ALS

draw meaning out of misery

Over the past six months, Alyssa has regressed rapidly.

Her seizures have returned with vengeance. Her breathing became difficult. Her doctors said she was unaware of her surroundings, but her parents were concerned she was in pain.

They certainly did. The lives of them and her four older children (her three sons from his previous marriage and her one of her sons) depended on Alyssa’s care for her around the clock. Driven by needs. “I don’t want this on my worst enemy,” said Feldborg.

Alyssa underwent resuscitation five times in the last three weeks of her life. Her 6th time and she didn’t do well.

Now the boys are each suffering in their own way, and Feldbolg and Rokina feel almost empty.

“Without emotion, there is no happiness. The sun shines, spring comes, but you are just indifferent,” Rokina said.

They do not regret participating in the exam, even if the results did not meet their dreams.

Feldborg said Alyssa was still producing short blooms after treatment that should have only seen fading.

“What we really want now is that there is some meaning to her life. They are continuing the trial,” he said. That’s what we want… If this is the meaning of Alyssa’s life, at least it has some meaning.”

Please contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]

Health and patient safety coverage on USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial opinion.

Details for this series:A decades-long quest to beat Fragile X, fueled by tenacity, science and relentless optimism