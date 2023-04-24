Will the largest bird flu epidemic in history lead to a human pandemic?

The H5N1 bird flu outbreak that began in 2021 has become the largest bird flu outbreak ever in both the United States and the world. in the United States,[{” attribute=””>virus has led to the destruction of millions of commercially raised chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese, and has killed thousands of wild birds.

Many virologists are concerned that this virus could spill over to humans and cause a new human pandemic. University of Colorado Boulder virologists Sara Sawyer, Emma Worden-Sapper and Sharon Wu summarize the compelling story of H5N1 and why scientists are closely watching the outbreak.

1. Is this virus a serious threat to humans?

H5N1 is a specific type of influenza virus, predominantly harbored by birds, that was first detected on a goose farm in China in 1996. Recently it has begun infecting an exploding diversity of bird and mammalian species around the globe.

The virus is highly pathogenic to birds, meaning that infections often cause extreme symptoms, including death. But its impact on humans is complicated. There have been relatively few human infections detected – fewer than 900 documented globally over several decades – but about half of those infected individuals have died.

The good news about H5N1 for humans is that it currently doesn’t spread well between people. Most people who have contracted H5N1 have gotten it directly from interacting with infected poultry – specifically chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese, which often are raised in close quarters on large commercial farms.

There are only a small handful of examples of human-to-human spread. Because H5N1 doesn’t spread well between people, and because direct infection of humans by infected birds is still relatively rare, H5N1 has not yet erupted into a human epidemic or pandemic.

2. Why is this outbreak suddenly getting so much attention?

The first reason that so much attention is being paid to bird flu right now is that currently H5N1 is causing the largest “bird pandemic” ever recorded. A certain viral variant that arose in 2020, called H5N1 2.3.4.4b, is driving this outbreak.

In agricultural poultry flocks, if a few birds test positive for H5N1, the whole flock is killed regardless of symptoms or infection status. Higher prices for eggs and poultry meat in the U.S. are one result. The Biden administration is considering vaccinating farmed poultry flocks, but the logistics could be quite complicated.

The second reason for increased attention is that H5N1 is now infecting more bird and mammalian species than ever before. The virus has been detected in a broad array of wild birds and in diverse mammals, including badgers, black bears, bobcats, coyotes, ferrets, fisher cats, foxes, leopards, opossums, pigs, skunks and sea lions.

As H5N1 infects more species, it also increases its geographical range and produces more viral variants that could have new biological properties.

The third and most worrisome reason that this virus is getting so much press is that H5N1 now seems to be transmitting well between individuals of at least one mammalian species. In late 2022, mammal-to-mammal spread occurred in Spain in farmed minks. H5N1 spread very efficiently between the minks and caused clinical signs of illness and death in the mink populations where it was detected.

Sea lions in Peru are also succumbing to H5N1 virus in massive numbers. It hasn’t been confirmed definitively whether the sea lions are spreading the virus to each other or are contracting it from birds or H5N1-infected water.

Here’s the key question: If H5N1 can achieve spread in minks and possibly sea lions, why not humans? We are also mammals. It is true that the farmed minks were confined in close quarters, like chickens on a poultry farm, so that may have contributed. But humans also live in high densities in many cities around the world, providing the virus similar tinder should a human-compatible variant arise.



The World Health Organization closely monitors and analyzes the spread of H5N1 in mammals.

3. What characteristics help H5N1 spread successfully to humans?

Birds experience influenza as a gastrointestinal infection and spread it primarily via defecate with waterIn contrast, humans experience influenza as a respiratory infection, spread by breathing or coughing.

Over the centuries, some of these avian influenza viruses have been transmitted from birds to humans and other mammalian species, a relatively rare occurrence.

This is because bird flu viruses have to mutate in several ways. efficiently infect mammalsThe most important mutational changes are tissue tropism Of viruses – the ability to infect specific parts of the body.

Bird flu viruses evolved to infect cells in the intestines, and human flu viruses evolved to infect cells in the respiratory tract. You may acquire a mutation that makes

Which cells influenza infects is determined in part by the specific receptors it binds to. Receptors are molecules on the surface of host cells that viruses use to enter those cells. Once the virus enters the cell, make a copy of yourselfat which point the infection has been achieved.

Both human and avian influenza viruses use a common receptor called sialic acid on the surface of their cells. Avian influenza viruses such as H5N1 use a version called α2,3-linked sialic acid. acidon the other hand, human influenza viruses use α2,6-linked sialic acid – which is the predominant variant of the human upper respiratory tract. ​​It would have to be mutated to use a 2,6-linked sialic acid as its receptor.

This is a concern. 1 or 2 mutations In the viral genome, it is sufficient to switch receptor binding from α2,3-linked sialic acid to human α2,6-linked sialic acid. It doesn’t look like a genetic disorder.

4. Would you like to make a vaccine just in case?

For bird flu viruses, no effective human vaccine can be created in advance. Because we don’t know exactly what will happen to the viral genes if the virus starts to spread to humans. Remember that seasonal flu vaccines need to be remade each year. This is because the specific genetic mutations that affect humans change from year to year, even though the general types of flu viruses they protect against remain the same.

The best way for people to protect themselves from H5N1 right now is to avoid contact with infected birds. For more information on prevention, especially if you have domesticated birds or are a hobby bird watcher, the Centers for Disease Control has the following list of guidelines: Avoid H5N1 and other bird flu viruses.

Written by:

Sara Sawyer, Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder

Emma Worden-Sapper, PhD Student in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder

Sharon Wu, PhD Student in Interdisciplinary Quantitative Biology and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder

This article was originally published conversation.