Drinking more coffee, tea, water and low-fat milk lowers risk of dying from type 2 diabetes

Important points:

Adults with type 2 diabetes who drink more coffee, tea, water, or low-fat milk have a lower risk of all-cause mortality.

Replacing sugary drinks with artificial sweeteners once a day reduced the risk of death by 8%.

Adults with type 2 diabetes who drank more coffee, tea, water, and low-fat milk had a lower risk of all-cause mortality, and replacing sugar-sweetened beverages with healthier beverages after diabetes diagnosis may reduce mortality risk. can.

In a study published in BMJMoreresearchers analyzed beverage consumption in a cohort of adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes Drinking sugary drinks was found to increase the risk of all-cause mortality, incidence of cardiovascular disease, and mortality from cardiovascular disease. Replacing sugar-sweetened beverages with other beverages, including artificially sweetened beverages, after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes reduced the risk of death.



“These results provide additional evidence highlighting the importance of beverage selection in maintaining overall health. adults with diabetes,” Qi Sun, MD, ScD, Associate Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Channing Department of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and colleagues wrote.

Investigators conducted a prospective cohort study of adults with type 2 diabetes who were enrolled in either the 1980 Nurses’ Health Study or the 1986 Health Care Worker Follow-up Study. Incidence of type 2 diabetes during follow-up was included. Beverage intake was assessed using a food frequency questionnaire administered every 2 to 4 years. Adults should avoid sugary and artificially sweetened beverages, fruit juices, coffee, tea, low-fat milk, full-fat milk, or plain water. Five intake groups were formed for each type of beverage, with the lowest intake group drinking less than one cup per month and the highest intake group drinking more than one cup per day. became. Diabetes diagnosis was self-reported. Mortality data were collected from next-of-kin or postal authority reports, or from the National Death Index data. Incident CVD was defined as fatal and non-fatal coronary artery disease or stroke.

Drinking more coffee, tea and water lowers risk of death

The study included 15,486 adults (mean age 61.3 years, 73.6% female). At an average follow-up of 18.5 years, 49.3% of the cohort died.

Adults who consumed one or more servings of sugary beverages per day had a higher risk of all-cause mortality than the lowest intake group (adjusted HR = 1.2; 95% CI 1.04-1.37). Coffee (aHR = 0.74; 95% CI, 0.63-0.86), tea (aHR = 0.79; 95% CI, 0.71-0.89) and plain water (aHR = 0.77; 95%) compared with adults in the lowest intake group CI, 0.7-0.85) and low-fat milk (aHR = 0.88; 95% CI, 0.8-0.96) were associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality. Beverages with artificial sweeteners, fruit juices, and full-fat milk showed no difference in mortality risk.

“Positive associations between consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and adverse health effects may be related to higher fructose content in liquids,” the researchers wrote. Adding high-fructose corn syrup and sucrose can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and inflammation. It can lead to hyperemia, lipogenesis, and insulin resistance, which is especially harmful for adults with diabetes.

Of the cohort, 22.3% developed incident CVD during follow-up. Adults who consumed more than her daily serving of sugary beverages had a higher risk of her CVD than adults who did not consume sugary beverages (aHR = 1.25; 95% CI, 1.03–1.51). Adults who drank at least one serving of coffee (aHR = 0.82; 95% CI, 0.69-0.98) or low-fat milk (aHR = 0.88; 95% CI, 0.78-1) had a higher CVD risk than those who did not. was low. drink those drinks.

Adults who increased their coffee consumption after being diagnosed with diabetes had an approximately 18% lower risk of all-cause mortality. A similar association was also found for those who increased their intake of tea and low-fat milk. Risk is reduced by 12% or more. Replacing one daily serving of sugary drinks with an artificially sweetened drink reduces the risk of all-cause mortality by 8% and the risk of death from CVD by 15%.

Needs more research

In a related editorial, Nita G. Forouhi BMedSci, MBBS, MSc, PhD, MRCP, FFPH, The program leader for the Nutrition Epidemiology Program at the Medical Research Council Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine wrote that the study adds to the study of the health effects of different types of beverages in adults with type 2 diabetes. However, there are some questions, such as whether the associations with CHD and stroke are individualized, whether adding sugar to coffee or tea changes the results, and whether the risk reduction from drinking black tea varies with the type of tea. Questions remain, she noted. Additionally, Forouhi noted that several drinks associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes were not included in the study, including milkshakes, smoothies, yogurt drinks and hot chocolate. pointed out. She said more research is needed to answer these questions.

“Drink choice is obviously important,” Forouhi writes. “The argument to avoid sugary drinks is compelling and supported by a range of fiscal measures in over 45 countries. Evidence for artificially sweetened drinks and fruit juices is less clear, but health It makes sense to shift focus to beverages that are most likely to have a positive impact (coffee, tea, water, low-fat milk).”

