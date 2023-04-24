Health
Lung cancer screening in deprived areas has boosted early diagnosis, says NHS England
People in deprived areas are now more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer at an earlier stage, thanks to NHS England’s targeted screening programme.
NHS England credited its ‘lung trucks’ – which target the areas of the country with the lowest lung cancer survival rates – with bringing early diagnosis rates in the most deprived areas up from 30% in 2019 to 34.5% in 2022.
The news comes as NHS England is awaiting direction from the Department of Health and Social Care regarding the rollout of a national lung cancer screening programme.
Since their launch in 2018, the lung MOTs, located in mobile trucks in supermarket carparks, have screened 313,387 patients, diagnosing more than 1,750 people with cancer at 43 sites across England.
The mobile trucks scan those most at risk from lung cancer, including current and ex-smokers, inviting them for an on-the-spot chest scan for those at the highest risk.
Over three-quarters (76%) of patients diagnosed via the scheme were caught at stage one or two, compared with just a third caught at early stages in 2018.
People diagnosed with lung cancer at the earliest stage are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years than those whose cancer is caught late.
NHS England’s national director for cancer Dame Cally Palmer said: ‘These findings are incredibly important – they show the power behind targeted health programs with the NHS continuing its drive to detect cancers earlier by going into the heart of communities that may be less likely to come forward.
‘While early diagnosis rates for cancer have traditionally been lower for deprived groups, thanks to the rollout of lung trucks, the NHS has turned a huge corner – and is now finding and treating those who would otherwise have been undetected.
‘The NHS will not stop in its efforts to go out and find more cancers at an earlier point, when easier to treat, so if you have had an invite, please take it up, and as ever, if you are showing any signs of cancer, please come forward to your GP – getting checked could save your life.’
Health minister Helen Whately said: ‘Catching lung cancer early saves lives, which is why we’re prioritising early diagnosis for those most at risk.
‘These figures show how care closer to home for 300,000 people, using NHS lung trucks, has potentially saved over 1,750 lives.
‘We’re laser-focused on fighting cancer on all fronts – prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, backed up with funding and research – and alongside these mobile trucks we have also opened 100 community diagnostic centers, which have delivered over 3.6 million additional tests , checks and scans, including lung checks.’
The NHS has teamed with the Roy Castle Lung Foundation on a new campaign encouraging the hundreds of thousands of people who are invited each month to take up the potentially lifesaving scan.
The campaign will be running over the coming months across social media, through online advertising and on posters in areas where lung checks are operating.
A lung cancer screening program was recommended for the first time by the National Screening Committee in September.
Under the plans, screening would be targeted at high-risk people aged 55-to-74 years with a history of smoking and be integrated with smoking cessation services.
In its recommendation the committee said the Targeted Lung Health Checks pilot scheme was a practical starting point for putting screening in place but more modeling was needed to implement a UK-wide programme.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/smoking-cessation/lung-cancer-screening-in-deprived-areas-has-boosted-early-diagnosis-says-nhs-england/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Samsung Neo QLED TV Now Available for Pre-Order in India: Check Pricing, Features & Details
- FDIC International brings firefighters from around the world to Indianapolis – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather
- Lung cancer screening in deprived areas has boosted early diagnosis, says NHS England
- China claims to respect the ‘sovereign state status’ of former Soviet states
- If Brazil was not, we do not like Catholics. . .
- Jokowi serves Eid food for Prabowo Subianto and his solo son, what’s on the menu?
- Here are the winners of the 2023 American Coffee Championships
- Ongoing daily story: The Beastie Boys versus British Airways
- Aruna and Assar are going to look forward to the ITTF Africa Cup
- [Photo Story] Sisters On The Runway Holds Annual Fashion Show
- London-based recruitment specialist paves the way with the latest innovations
- UMHB Partners with the Johanniter Academy of Germany for International Student Exchange