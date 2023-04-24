A superpolymer used by gut bacteria to fend off antibiotics







Gut bacteria exchange drug-resistant DNA and form infectious biofilms more easily than expected. This finding shows why tackling drug-resistant bacteria is so difficult, but offers a possible means of tackling this problem. Superpolymer structures that bacteria use to transfer genes may also be used for precise drug delivery in future medicine. Gut bacteria form extracellular appendages called F fimbriae to connect with each other and transfer packets of DNA called genes, making them resistant to antibiotics. and the harsh conditions in the animal’s gut were thought to destroy the F fimbriae, making migration more difficult. However, new research by a team led by researchers at Imperial College London suggests that F fimbriae are actually stronger in these conditions, allowing bacteria to transfer resistance genes more efficiently, creating a “biofilm” (protection). It has been shown to help congregate in bacteria consortia). They fend off antibiotics. Want more breaking news? apply technology networkOur daily newsletter brings the latest science news straight to your inbox every day. subscribe for free Result is Nature Communications. Jonas Patkowski, lead author in Imperial’s Life Sciences Division, said: Much of the spread of resistant bacteria is driven by bacteria swapping genes, so a detailed understanding of this process could lead to new ways to stop it. ” less fragile Different classes of bacteria use different types of pili to transfer genes in a process called conjugation. Classical experiments seemed to indicate that this process was fragile and could be interrupted by agitation, but this remained a mystery. So many bacteria living in the conditions are so fragile, so why use these systems? Therefore, the team set out to test this assumption. By agitating E. coli while using F fimbriae during binding, they found that agitation indeed increased the efficiency of gene transfer between bacteria. They also observed that after gene transfer, the conjugated bacteria aggregated more readily under shaking to form a biofilm, protecting the bacteria inside from the surrounding antibiotic molecules. To determine how the F pili can do this, the team attached bacteria to a stage and used “molecular tweezers” to attach a glass bead to one end of the F pili. A strength test was carried out by pull. The F fimbriae are extremely elastic and have spring-like properties, proving to be hard to break. They also tested the ability of the F fimbriae to withstand other common intestinal conditions, exposing them to sodium hydroxide, urea, and an excessively high temperature of 100°C. I survived. molecular properties The team went one step further and examined F-pilins at the molecular level to see what gives them these incredible properties. ”. By modeling phospholipid-free F fimbriae, the research team showed how important these molecules are for structural elasticity and elastic forces. Repeated pulling experiments revealed that the subunits quickly degraded without supporting phospholipids, demonstrating a new role as ‘molecular glue’ in long biopolymers. Chief Researcher Dr. Tiago CostaA PhD in Imperial Life Sciences said: We have shown how F pili accelerate the spread of antibiotic resistance and biofilm formation in a turbulent environment, but the current challenge is to find ways to combat this highly efficient process. ” Destroying the F fimbriae of pathogenic bacteria is advantageous, but their properties could be useful if they could be designed for use in drug delivery and the like. Patkowski explains: Bacteria use it to transfer genes, and if we could mimic these properties, we could use similar structures to deliver drugs exactly where they are needed in the body. ” reference: Patkowski JB, Dahlberg T, Amin H, et al. F Pili biomechanical adaptability accelerates junctional prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and biofilm formation. nut common2023;14(1):1879. Doi: 10.1038/s41467-023-37600-y This article is reprinted from materialNote: The length and content of the material may have been redacted. Please contact the citation source for details.

