Single-cell analyses and host genetics highlight the role of innate immune cells in COVID-19 severity

Department of Statistical Genetics, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Suita, Japan Ryuya Edahiro, Yuya Shirai, Kyuto Sonehara, Yoshihiko Tomofuji, Qingbo S. Wang, Tatsuhiko Naito, Noah Sasa, Kenichi Yamamoto, Shinichi Namba & Yukinori Okada Department of Respiratory Medicine and Clinical Immunology, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Suita, Japan Ryuya Edahiro, Yuya Shirai, Yuta Yamaguchi, Teruaki Murakami, Takayoshi Morita, Yasuhiro Kato, Takayuki Shiroyama, Yoshimi Noda, Takayuki Niitsu, Yuichi Adachi, Takatoshi Enomoto, Saori Amiya, Reina Hara, Tomoki Kuge, Kinnosuke Matsumoto, Yuji Yamamoto, Makoto Yamamoto, Midori Yoneda, Haruhiko Hirata, Yoshito Takeda & Atsushi Kumanogoh Laboratory of Statistical Immunology, Immunology Frontier Research Center (WPI-IFReC), Osaka University, Suita, Japan Yuya Shirai, Qingbo S. Wang, Kenichi Yamamoto & Yukinori Okada Laboratory of Experimental Immunology, Immunology Frontier Research Center (WPI-IFReC), Osaka University, Suita, Japan Yusuke Takeshima Laboratory of Immune Regulation, Immunology Frontier Research Center, Osaka University, Suita, Japan Shuhei Sakakibara Department of Immunopathology, Immunology Frontier Research Center (WPI-IFReC), Osaka University, Suita, Japan Yuta Yamaguchi, Teruaki Murakami, Takayoshi Morita, Yasuhiro Kato & Atsushi Kumanogoh Laboratory of Human Immunology (Single Cell Genomics), WPI Immunology Frontier Research Center, Osaka University, Suita, Japan Yu-Chen Liu, Daisuke Motooka, Ayako Takuwa & Daisuke Okuzaki Genome Information Research Center, Research Institute for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University, Suita, Japan Daisuke Motooka, Yoko Naito, Kentaro Tanaka & Daisuke Okuzaki Integrated Frontier Research for Medical Science Division, Institute for Open and Transdisciplinary Research Initiatives, Osaka University, Suita, Japan Daisuke Motooka, Kyuto Sonehara, Yoshihiko Tomofuji, Daisuke Okuzaki, Atsushi Kumanogoh & Yukinori Okada Core Instrumentation Facility, Immunology Frontier Research Center and Research Institute for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University, Suita, Japan Fuminori Sugihara Laboratory of Human Immunology (Single Cell Immunology), Immunology Frontier Research Center, Osaka University, Suita, Japan James B. Wing Center for Infectious Disease Education and Research (CiDER), Osaka University, Suita, Japan James B. Wing, Daisuke Okuzaki, Atsushi Kumanogoh & Yukinori Okada Laboratory for Systems Genetics, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Yokohama, Japan Kyuto Sonehara, Yoshihiko Tomofuji & Yukinori Okada Department of Genome Informatics, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan Kyuto Sonehara & Yukinori Okada Department of Infectious Diseases, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Sho Uchida, Shunsuke Uno, Tomoyasu Nishimura, Naoki Hasegawa & Ho Namkoong Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Department of Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Hiroki Kabata, Katsunori Masaki, Hirofumi Kamata, Shinnosuke Ikemura, Shotaro Chubachi, Satoshi Okamori, Hideki Terai, Atsuho Morita, Takanori Asakura, Makoto Ishii, Hiromu Tanaka, Ho Lee & Koichi Fukunaga Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development – Core Research for Evolutional Science and Technology (AMED–CREST), Osaka University, Osaka, Japan Daisuke Okuzaki & Atsushi Kumanogoh M&D Data Science Center, Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, Japan Takanori Hasegawa, Kunihiko Takahashi, Tatsuhiko Anzai, Satoshi Ito & Satoru Miyano Department of Pathology and Tumor Biology, Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan Ryunosuke Saiki, Yasuhito Nannya & Seishi Ogawa Division of Health Medical Intelligence, Human Genome Center, the Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan Takayoshi Hyugaji, Eigo Shimizu, Kotoe Katayama & Seiya Imoto Department of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA Masahiro Kanai Department of Otorhinolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Suita, Japan Noah Sasa Department of Pediatrics, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Suita, Japan Kenichi Yamamoto Department of Respiratory Medicine, Juntendo University Faculty of Medicine and Graduate School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Kazuhisa Takahashi, Norihiro Harada, Haruhi Takagi, Masako Ichikawa, Ai Nakamura, Sonoko Harada & Yuuki Sandhu Department of General Medicine, Juntendo University Faculty of Medicine and Graduate School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Toshio Naito Department of Emergency and Disaster Medicine, Juntendo University Faculty of Medicine and Graduate School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Makoto Hiki Department of Cardiovascular Biology and Medicine, Juntendo University Faculty of Medicine and Graduate School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Makoto Hiki Department of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, Juntendo University Faculty of Medicine and Graduate School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Yasushi Matsushita Atopy (Allergy) Research Center, Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Sonoko Harada Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Junichi Sasaki Department of Anesthesiology, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Hiroshi Morisaki Department of Laboratory Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Yoshifumi Uwamino Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Kosaku Nanki & Takanori Kanai Keio University Health Center, Tokyo, Japan Tomoyasu Nishimura Department of Respiratory Medicine, Saitama Cardiovascular and Respiratory Center, Kumagaya, Japan Takashi Ishiguro, Taisuke Isono, Shun Shibata, Yuma Matsui, Chiaki Hosoda, Kenji Takano, Takashi Nishida, Yoichi Kobayashi, Yotaro Takaku & Noboru Takayanagi Department of Internal Medicine, Japan Community Health Care Organization (JCHO) Saitama Medical Center, Saitama, Japan Soichiro Ueda, Ai Tada, Masayoshi Miyawaki, Masaomi Yamamoto, Eriko Yoshida, Reina Hayashi, Tomoki Nagasaka, Sawako Arai, Yutaro Kaneko & Kana Sasaki Department of Respiratory Medicine, Tokyo Women’s Medical University, Tokyo, Japan Etsuko Tagaya & Ken Arimura Department of General Medicine, Tokyo Women’s Medical University, Tokyo, Japan Masatoshi Kawana Clinical Research Center, Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Akifumi Endo Department of Medical Informatics, Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Yuji Uchimura Respiratory Medicine, Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, Japan Yasunari Miyazaki, Takayuki Honda & Tomoya Tateishi Clinical Laboratory, Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Shuji Tohda, Naoya Ichimura, Kazunari Sonobe, Chihiro Tani Sassa & Jun Nakajima Kawasaki Municipal Ida Hospital, Department of Internal Medicine, Kawasaki, Japan Yasushi Nakano, Yukiko Nakajima, Ryusuke Anan, Ryosuke Arai, Yuko Kurihara, Yuko Harada & Kazumi Nishio Department of Respiratory Medicine, Osaka Saiseikai Nakatsu Hospital, Osaka, Japan Tetsuya Ueda, Masanori Azuma, Ryuichi Saito, Toshikatsu Sado, Yoshimune Miyazaki, Ryuichi Sato, Yuki Haruta, Tadao Nagasaki & Yoshinori Hasegawa Department of Infection Control, Osaka Saiseikai Nakatsu Hospital, Osaka, Japan Yoshinori Yasui Department of Infectious Diseases, Tosei General Hospital, Seto, Japan Yoshikazu Mutoh Department of Respiratory Medicine and Allergy, Tosei General Hospital, Seto, Japan Tomoki Kimura, Tomonori Sato, Reoto Takei, Satoshi Hagimoto, Yoichiro Noguchi, Yasuhiko Yamano, Hajime Sasano & Sho Ota Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Kansai Medical University General Medical Center, Moriguchi, Japan Yasushi Nakamori, Kazuhisa Yoshiya, Fukuki Saito, Tomoyuki Yoshihara, Daiki Wada, Hiromu Iwamura, Syuji Kanayama & Shuhei Maruyama Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association (JATA) Fukujuji Hospital, Kiyose, Japan Takashi Yoshiyama, Ken Ohta, Hiroyuki Kokuto, Hideo Ogata, Yoshiaki Tanaka, Kenichi Arakawa, Masafumi Shimoda & Takeshi Osawa Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Saitama City Hospital, Saitama, Japan Hiroki Tateno, Isano Hase, Shuichi Yoshida & Shoji Suzuki Department of Infectious Diseases, Saitama City Hospital, Saitama, Japan Miki Kawada Department of General Thoracic Surgery, Saitama City Hospital, Saitama, Japan Hirohisa Horinouchi Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Eiju General Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Fumitake Saito & Junichi Ochi Division of Infection Control, Eiju General Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Keiko Mitamura Department of Hematology, Eiju General Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Masao Hagihara & Tomoyuki Uchida Saiseikai Utsunomiya Hospital, Utsunomiya, Japan Rie Baba, Daisuke Arai, Takayuki Ogura, Hidenori Takahashi, Shigehiro Hagiwara, Genta Nagao, Shunichiro Konishi & Ichiro Nakachi Department of Respiratory Medicine, Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine, Sendai, Japan Koji Murakami, Mitsuhiro Yamada, Hisatoshi Sugiura, Hirohito Sano, Shuichiro Matsumoto, Nozomu Kimura & Yoshinao Ono Department of Infectious Diseases, Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine, Sendai, Japan Hiroaki Baba Department of Respiratory Medicine, Kitasato University Kitasato Institute Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Yusuke Suzuki, Sohei Nakayama & Keita Masuzawa Division of Infection Control and Prevention, Osaka University Hospital, Suita, Japan Kazunori Tomono Department of Biomedical Ethics and Public Policy, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Suita, Japan Kazuto Kato Tachikawa Hospital, Tachikawa, Japan Hidefumi Koh, Tadashi Manabe, Yohei Funatsu, Fumimaro Ito, Takahiro Fukui, Keisuke Shinozuka, Sumiko Kohashi & Masatoshi Miyazaki Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Tokyo Women’s Medical University Medical Center East, Tokyo, Japan Tomohisa Shoko, Mitsuaki Kojima & Tomohiro Adachi Department of Medicine, Tokyo Women’s Medical University Medical Center East, Tokyo, Japan Motonao Ishikawa Department of Pediatrics, Tokyo Women’s Medical University Medical Center East, Tokyo, Japan Kenichiro Takahashi Department of Internal Medicine, Sano Kosei General Hospital, Sano, Japan Takashi Inoue, Toshiyuki Hirano, Keigo Kobayashi & Hatsuyo Takaoka Japan Community Health care Organization Kanazawa Hospital, Kanazawa, Japan Kazuyoshi Watanabe Department of Respiratory Medicine, Saiseikai Yokohamashi Nanbu Hospital, Yokohama, Japan Naoki Miyazawa, Yasuhiro Kimura, Reiko Sado & Hideyasu Sugimoto Department of Clinical Laboratory, Saiseikai Yokohamashi Nanbu Hospital, Yokohama, Japan Akane Kamiya Department of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine Center, Showa University Koto Toyosu Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Naota Kuwahara, Akiko Fujiwara, Tomohiro Matsunaga, Yoko Sato & Takenori Okada Department of Respiratory Medicine, Japan Organization of Occupational Health and Safety, Kanto Rosai Hospital, Kawasaki, Japan Yoshihiro Hirai, Hidetoshi Kawashima & Atsuya Narita Department of General Internal Medicine, Japan Organization of Occupational Health and Safety, Kanto Rosai Hospital, Kawasaki, Japan Kazuki Niwa & Yoshiyuki Sekikawa Ishikawa Prefectural Central Hospital, Kanazawa, Japan Koichi Nishi, Masaru Nishitsuji, Mayuko Tani, Junya Suzuki & Hiroki Nakatsumi Kanagawa Cardiovascular and Respiratory Center, Yokohama, Japan Takashi Ogura, Hideya Kitamura, Eri Hagiwara, Kota Murohashi & Hiroko Okabayashi Department of Respiratory Medicine, National Hospital Organization Tokyo Medical Center, Tokyo, Japan Takao Mochimaru, Shigenari Nukaga, Ryosuke Satomi & Yoshitaka Oyamada Department of Allergy, National Hospital Organization Tokyo Medical Center, Tokyo, Japan Takao Mochimaru & Yoshitaka Oyamada Department of General Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, National Hospital Organization Tokyo Medical Center, Tokyo, Japan Nobuaki Mori Department of Respiratory Medicine, Toyohashi Municipal Hospital, Toyohashi, Japan Tomoya Baba, Yasutaka Fukui, Mitsuru Odate, Shuko Mashimo & Yasushi Makino Keiyu Hospital, Yokohama, Japan Kazuma Yagi, Mizuha Hashiguchi, Junko Kagyo & Tetsuya Shiomi Department of Respiratory Medicine, KKR Sapporo Medical Center, Sapporo, Japan Satoshi Fuke & Hiroshi Saito Division of General Internal Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Kawasaki, Japan Tomoya Tsuchida Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Kawasaki, Japan Shigeki Fujitani, Mumon Takita, Daiki Morikawa & Toru Yoshida Japanese Red Cross Medical Center, Tokyo, Japan Takehiro Izumo, Minoru Inomata, Naoyuki Kuse, Nobuyasu Awano & Mari Tone Matsumoto City Hospital, Matsumoto, Japan Akihiro Ito Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Fukuoka University, Fukuoka, Japan Yoshihiko Nakamura, Kota Hoshino, Junichi Maruyama & Hiroyasu Ishikura Department of Infection Control, Fukuoka University Hospital, Fukuoka, Japan Tohru Takata Department of Rheumatology, National Hospital Organization Hokkaido Medical Center, Sapporo, Japan Toshio Odani Department of Respiratory Medicine, National Hospital Organization Hokkaido Medical Center, Sapporo, Japan Masaru Amishima & Takeshi Hattori Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, National Hospital Organization Hokkaido Medical Center, Sapporo, Japan Yasuo Shichinohe National Hospital Organization Kanazawa Medical Center, Kanazawa, Japan Takashi Kagaya, Toshiyuki Kita, Kazuhide Ohta, Satoru Sakagami & Kiyoshi Koshida Nihon University School of Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Respiratory Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Kentaro Hayashi, Tetsuo Shimizu, Yutaka Kozu, Hisato Hiranuma & Yasuhiro Gon Musashino Red Cross Hospital, Musashino, Japan Namiki Izumi, Kaoru Nagata, Ken Ueda, Reiko Taki & Satoko Hanada Division of Respiratory Medicine, Social Welfare Organization Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation, Inc., Saiseikai Kumamoto Hospital, Kumamoto, Japan Kodai Kawamura, Kazuya Ichikado, Kenta Nishiyama, Hiroyuki Muranaka & Kazunori Nakamura Department of Respiratory Medicine, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan Naozumi Hashimoto, Keiko Wakahara, Sakamoto Koji, Norihito Omote & Akira Ando Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital, Department of Internal Medicine, Kasuga, Japan Nobuhiro Kodama, Yasunari Kaneyama & Shunsuke Maeda Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital, Respiratory Medicine, Kasuga, Japan Takashige Kuraki & Takemasa Matsumoto Department of Endocrinology, Hematology and Gerontology, Chiba University Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba, Japan Koutaro Yokote Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Chiba University Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba, Japan Taka-Aki Nakada, Ryuzo Abe, Taku Oshima & Tadanaga Shimada National Hospital Organization Kumamoto Medical Center, Kumamoto, Japan Masahiro Harada, Takeshi Takahashi, Hiroshi Ono, Toshihiro Sakurai & Takayuki Shibusawa Division of Infectious Diseases and Respiratory Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, National Defense Medical College, Tokorozawa, Japan Yoshifumi Kimizuka, Akihiko Kawana, Tomoya Sano, Chie Watanabe & Ryohei Suematsu Sapporo City General Hospital, Sapporo, Japan Hisako Sageshima Department of Internal Medicine, Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Ayumi Yoshifuji & Kazuto Ito Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Saeko Takahashi, Kota Ishioka & Morio Nakamura Department of Respiratory Medicine, Fujisawa City Hospital, Fujisawa, Japan Makoto Masuda, Aya Wakabayashi, Hiroki Watanabe, Suguru Ueda & Masanori Nishikawa Uji-Tokushukai Medical Center, Uji, Japan Yusuke Chihara, Mayumi Takeuchi, Keisuke Onoi, Jun Shinozuka & Atsushi Sueyoshi Department of Infectious Disease and Clinical Research Institute, National Hospital Organization Kyushu Medical Center, Fukuoka, Japan Yoji Nagasaki Department of Respirology, National Hospital Organization Kyushu Medical Center, Fukuoka, Japan Masaki Okamoto & Yoshihisa Tokunaga Division of Respirology, Rheumatology, and Neurology, Department of Internal Medicine, Kurume University School of Medicine, Kurume, Japan Masaki Okamoto & Yoshihisa Tokunaga Department of Infectious Disease, National Hospital Organization Kyushu Medical Center, Fukuoka, Japan Sayoko Ishihara & Masatoshi Shimo Ome Municipal General Hospital, Ome, Japan Yu Kusaka, Takehiko Ohba, Susumu Isogai, Aki Ogawa & Takuya Inoue Research Institute for Diseases of the Chest, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan Satoru Fukuyama, Keiko Kan-o & Koichiro Matsumoto Department of Medicine and Biosystemic Science, Kyushu University Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Fukuoka, Japan Yoshihiro Eriguchi & Akiko Yonekawa Daini Osaka Police Hospital, Osaka, Japan Kensuke Kanaoka, Shoichi Ihara & Kiyoshi Komuta Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan Yoshiaki Inoue Department of Hematology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan Shigeru Chiba Department of Nephrology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan Kunihiro Yamagata & Hirayasu Kai Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan Yuji Hiramatsu Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Department of Medicine, Tokai University School of Medicine, Isehara, Japan Koichiro Asano, Tsuyoshi Oguma & Yoko Ito Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan Satoru Hashimoto & Masaki Yamasaki Department of Infection Control and Laboratory Medicine, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan Yu Kasamatsu Department of Respiratory Internal Medicine, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Yokohama-City Seibu Hospital, Yokohama, Japan Yuko Komase, Naoya Hida, Takahiro Tsuburai & Baku Oyama KINSHUKAI Hanwa The Second Hospital, Osaka, Japan Minoru Takada & Hidenori Kanda Emergency and Disaster Medicine, Gifu University School of Medicine Graduate School of Medicine, Gifu, Japan Yuichiro Kitagawa, Tetsuya Fukuta, Takahito Miyake, Shozo Yoshida & Shinji Ogura Department of Respiratory Medicine, Tokyo Medical University Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Shinji Abe, Yuta Kono, Yuki Togashi, Hiroyuki Takoi & Ryota Kikuchi JA Toride Medical Hospital, Toride, Japan Shinichi Ogawa, Tomouki Ogata & Shoichiro Ishihara Okayama Rosai Hospital, Okayama, Japan Arihiko Kanehiro, Shinji Ozaki, Yasuko Fuchimoto, Sae Wada & Nobukazu Fujimoto Himeji St. Mary’s Hospital, Himeji, Japan Arihiko Kanehiro Emergency & Critical Care, Niigata University, Niigata, Japan Kei Nishiyama Emergency & Critical Care Center, National Hospital Organization Kyoto Medical Center, Kyoto, Japan Mariko Terashima, Satoru Beppu & Kosuke Yoshida National Hospital Organization Tokyo Hospital Hospital, Kiyose, Japan Osamu Narumoto, Hideaki Nagai & Nobuharu Ooshima Fujioka General Hospital, Fujioka, Japan Mitsuru Motegi Department of General Medicine, School of Medicine, International University of Health and Welfare Shioya Hospital, Ohtawara, Japan Akira Umeda & Yoshiyuki Ohira Department of Pharmacology, School of Pharmacy, International University of Health and Welfare Shioya Hospital, Ohtawara, Japan Kazuya Miyagawa Department of Respiratory Medicine, International University of Health and Welfare Shioya Hospital, Ohtawara, Japan Hisato Shimada Department of Clinical Laboratory, International University of Health and Welfare Shioya Hospital, Ohtawara, Japan Mayu Endo Department of Cardiology, Pulmonology, and Nephrology, Yamagata University Faculty of Medicine, Yamagata, Japan Masafumi Watanabe, Sumito Inoue, Akira Igarashi & Masamichi Sato Division of Respiratory Medicine and Allergology, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, Showa University, Tokyo, Japan Hironori Sagara, Akihiko Tanaka, Shin Ohta & Tomoyuki Kimura Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Fukushima Medical University, Fukushima, Japan Yoko Shibata, Yoshinori Tanino, Takefumi Nikaido, Hiroyuki Minemura & Yuki Sato Kansai Electric Power Hospital, Osaka, Japan Yuichiro Yamada, Takuya Hashino & Masato Shinoki Division of Infectious Diseases, Kumamoto City Hospital, Kumamoto, Japan Hajime Iwagoe Department of Respiratory Medicine, Kumamoto City Hospital, Kumamoto, Japan Hiroshi Takahashi, Kazuhiko Fujii & Hiroto Kishi Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Tokyo Metropolitan Police Hospital, Tokyo, Japan Masayuki Kanai, Tomonori Imamura & Tatsuya Yamashita Department of Respiratory Medicine, Gunma University Graduate School of Medicine, Maebashi, Japan Masakiyo Yatomi & Toshitaka Maeno National Hospital Organization Saitama Hospital, Wako, Japan Shinichi Hayashi, Mai Takahashi, Mizuki Kuramochi, Isamu Kamimaki & Yoshiteru Tominaga Tokyo Medical University Ibaraki Medical Center, Inashiki, Japan Tomoo Ishii Department of Internal Medicine, Kiryu Kosei General Hospital, Kiryu, Japan Mitsuyoshi Utsugi & Akihiro Ono Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, Nippon Medical School, Tokyo, Japan Toru Tanaka, Takeru Kashiwada, Kazue Fujita, Yoshinobu Saito & Masahiro Seike Division of Respiratory Medicine, Tsukuba Kinen General Hospital, Tsukuba, Japan Hiroko Watanabe Division of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, Toho University Ohashi Medical Center, Tokyo, Japan Hiroto Matsuse, Norio Kodaka, Chihiro Nakano, Takeshi Oshio & Takatomo Hirouchi Division of Anesthesiology, Department of Surgery, Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine, Kobe, Japan Shohei Makino & Moritoki Egi Genome Medical Science Project (Toyama), National Center for Global Health and Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Yosuke Omae & Katsushi Tokunaga Department of Biomolecular Engineering, Graduate School of Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tokyo, Japan Takafumi Ueno Laboratory of Veterinary Infectious Disease, School of Veterinary Medicine, Kitasato University, Aomori, Japan Tomomi Takano Laboratory of Viral Infection, Department of Infection Control and Immunology, Ōmura Satoshi Memorial Institute & Graduate School of Infection Control Sciences, Kitasato University, Tokyo, Japan Kazuhiko Katayama Department of Insured Medical Care Management, Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Masumi Ai Department of Organoid Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Toshiro Sato Medical Innovation Promotion Center, Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, Japan Ryuji Koike Department of Surgery, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan Yuko Kitagawa Institute of Research, Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo, Japan Akinori Kimura Institute for the Advanced Study of Human Biology (WPI-ASHBi), Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan Seishi Ogawa Department of Medicine, Center for Hematology and Regenerative Medicine, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden Seishi Ogawa AMED-CREST, Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development, Tokyo, Japan Takanori Kanai

R.E., Y. Shirai, D. Okuzaki, A. Kumanogoh and Y. Okada conceived and designed the study; R.E., Y. Shirai, Y. Yamaguchi, T. Murakami, Y.L., D. Motooka, Y. Naito, A. Takuwa, F. Sugihara and K. Tanaka performed the experiments; R.E., Y. Shirai, K. Sonehara, Y. Tomofuji, D. Okuzaki and Y. Okada conducted data analysis; R.E., Y. Shirai, D. Okuzaki, A. Kumanogoh and Y. Okada wrote the paper; H. Hirata and Y. Takeda took care of patients and provided the clinical information; Y. Takeshima, S. Sakakibara, T. Morita, Y. Kato, Y.L., J.W., H. Namkoong, H. Tanaka, H.L. and K. Fukunaga provided intellectual input into throughout the study, provided comments and helped edit the paper. All authors read and approved the final paper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-023-01375-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos