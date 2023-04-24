Early breast cancer screening recommended for black women

April 24, 2023
1 minute read
Disclosure:
The authors have not reported any relevant financial disclosures.
Breast cancer mortality rate for 40-49 year olds Year Black women are much taller than others.
Black women reach the 10-year cumulative risk threshold at age 42, while Asian women reach age 61.
Compared with other racial and ethnic groups, black women have higher breast cancer mortality rates between the ages of 40 and 49 and may benefit from breast cancer screening before age 50, as currently recommended. Researchers say it has potential.
In addition, research data show that women of other racial and ethnic groups reach the current 10-year cumulative risk threshold for mass screening at age 50 and older.
“Current one-size-fits-all policies that screen entire populations of women of a certain age may not be fair, unbiased, or optimal. … current situation This is an example of what happens when race and ethnicity are not taken into account in guidelines. ” Tianhui Chen, MD, PhD, from The Department of Cancer Prevention, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital and the Institute of Basic Medicine and Cancer, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou, China, wrote colleagues. “To optimize the benefit of screening, a risk-adapted starting age for screening may be recommended based on known and readily available risk factors such as race and ethnicity. intended to provide evidence of Starting age for screening by race and ethnicity”
In this national population-based cross-sectional study published in JAMA network openresearchers analyzed U.S. mortality data from the National Centers for Health statistics From 2011 to 2020, there were 415,277 deaths from breast cancer in U.S. women.S.Investigators determined the initiation age for risk-adapted breast cancer screening by race and ethnicity based on 10-year cumulative breast cancer-specific mortality risks.
Overall, 0.5% of the women included in the study were Native American or Alaskan Native, 2.9% were Asian or Pacific Islander, 15.1% were black, 6.9% were Hispanic, and 74.6% were white. Among the cohort, 27.7% of the women died before her age of 60.
Breast cancer deaths per 100,000 person-years between ages 40 and 49 were 27 for black women, 15 for white women, and 15 for white women. 11 deaths For any American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander woman.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends mass breast cancer screening for all women beginning at age 50, based on a 10-year cumulative breast cancer mortality risk of 0.329%. Researchers have determined that a black woman reaches this risk threshold at age 42. 51 year old Caucasian female. 57 year old Native American or Alaska Native and Hispanic female. 61 year old Asian or Pacific Islander female.
For all women with a 10-year mean cumulative risk of 0.235%, if researchers started screening for breast cancer at age 45, black women would be at this risk threshold compared to all other racial and ethnic groups. reaches seven years earlier. In addition, if breast cancer screening was initiated at age 40 for all women with a 10-year mean cumulative risk of 0.154% for her, a black woman would be 6 We will reach this threshold sooner.
“If the cost of more intensive screening of at-risk individuals becomes an issue, and if the United States seeks to develop guidelines related to mortality risk equity across racial and ethnic groups, initial screening will Non-low-risk Hispanic Asian and Pacific Islander women, which may reduce the potential harm associated with unnecessary screening in this population.”the researcher writes. “this more optimized, fair and personalized [breast cancer] May help ease current long-standing disparity in early onset [breast cancer] Mortality among the population, especially black women, has increased. ”
