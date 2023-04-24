Health
what i wish i knew sooner
I resigned myself to the idea of having to deal with hot flashes, mood swings, and pear tree partridges nesting around my torso.I’m sure when I turn 55, I’ll formally menopause (It is considered official if a woman has not menstruated for 12 consecutive months) and the symptoms disappear.
Two days before the party, I had memorized three different book pitches and was convinced that there was unlikely to be an audience with editors and agents to pitch to, but I was ready nonetheless.
I also bought new clothes that I didn’t need. Panic shopping and overthinking are essential to my preparation.
I met and interacted with Lisa, took photos with the Guest of Honor writers, and enjoyed some hors d’oeuvres. I thought.
Before I knew it, Lisa was talking about me. And, to my surprise, the (very kind) editor turned to me and smiled.
“Okay, sell it.”
I looked at Lisa and said something like, “Oh wait, this is it!”
She nodded encouragingly. Time has stopped. Betty sat down and lit a cigarette.
Words spilled out, but it wasn’t what I had planned.
“Don’t be nervous, I’ve been where you are,” said the editor, as cartoonish beads of sweat sprouted from my forehead.
If this were a movie, someone might offer me a cocktail napkin or a glass of ice water.
There is great irony in the fact that I have spoken on live TV dozens of times and never broke a sweat. When Lisa came to help, all I could hear was Betty laughing with fever.
In my peripheral vision, I could see someone trying to get the editor’s attention.
“I’m fine. Thank you for your time. Nice to meet you.”
game over.
I can laugh about it now, but this experience made me realize how little I thought about how this journey of menopause affected my quality of life. I spent my vacation avoiding certain social situations based on heat and humidity. Ashamed to admit, I was too worried about what other people would think.
My mother prepared me for my period and “become a woman,” but there was no note of what was to come.
Eventually, I found a gynecologist who specialized in menopause and was happy to discuss various HRT options with me. Thanks to a new hormone patch, Betty left the building and things were finally under control.
I think situations like mine could be avoided if more doctors proactively informed women approaching the age of change that they were open to discussions about women. Perimenopause, a wide range of symptoms, and the options available to smooth out this natural transition. With so many treatments available today, finding the right one for you can be difficult, especially without a doctor’s guidance.
It goes without saying that each woman is different. Some people never experience hot flashes (very jealous), while others experience hot flashes for up to 10 years after reaching menopause.
I was so embarrassed that I went to the gynecologist when I was 46 and said, “I threw my car keys across the room and yelled at a 10-year-old so loudly that I lost my voice and I lost my voice.” I’ve never had mood swings, what do you think?”
It’s time to put aside the shame around the inevitable phenomenon called “change,” “pass,” “reverse puberty,” or, in Chinese medicine’s milder term, “second spring,” and talk about it. Here comes. These terms are worth cringing at and outdated.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution to menopause symptoms. So to reach as many women as possible, we need to do more talking on large public platforms. Speaking is a big step in the right direction.
Let’s reconstruct the word itself. menopauseI am not pausing, nor should anyone else. My girlfriend’s mid-40s was the beginning of the most personally productive and fulfilling years of my life. Now in my mid 50’s, I’m just getting started.

