



These 2000-year-old human remains were found in a stone chamber cologne in Greenland. Advances in DNA sequencing have led to a rapid increase in ancient genome research.Credit: Ashley Cooper/Getty In 2010, researchers published the first genome sequence of an ancient person using a tuft of hair from a man who lived in Greenland about 4,000 years ago.1In the 13 years since, scientists have generated genomic data from more than 10,000 ancient humans, and there are no signs of slowing down. David Reich, a population geneticist at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, said:His team maintains a database of publicly available ancient human genome data called the Allen Ancient DNA Resource, described in a preprint study on bioRxiv this month.2. Source: see. 2, D. Reich Prior to 2010, ancient DNA research focused on limited stretches of DNA, such as the mitochondrial genome, which is approximately 16,500 base pairs long, and a short segment of the human genome of approximately 3.1 billion base pairs. Since then, advances in DNA sequencing have made it possible to decipher the entire ancient genome. Initially, the process was labor-intensive and relied on finding rare samples containing high levels of authentic, ancient DNA. As a result, it took several years to generate genomic data from dozens of individuals. Since 2018, thanks to technological advances in DNA sequencing and extraction methods, researchers have created genome data for thousands of ancient humans each year. For many samples, including those from Reich’s lab, researchers sequence his set of one million DNA bases, which tend to vary from person to person, rather than the much more costly whole genome. The exponential growth of this field was also facilitated by looking at recent samples 12,000 years after the end of the last ice age. These samples tend to have more abundant and higher quality DNA than older human remains. global genomics The majority of ancient human genomes come from people who lived in Western Eurasia, a region that includes Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. Since 2012, most genomes have come from Europe and Russia, although the proportion has decreased slightly since 2015. Sampling from other regions, especially East Asia, Oceania and Africa, is becoming more frequent. Africa’s central location in human history means that increasing its proportion is particularly important, says Reich, who was part of the team that published the largest ancient genome study from Africa last month. increase.3. Splitting by DNA: An unsettling link between archeology and ancient genomics

María Ávila Arcos, a paleogenomics researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in Mexico City, says there may be an increase in the number and global diversity of ancient human genomes, but this is due to a small number of laboratories. said to be driven by “They’re flying around the region, tackling these big questions, and sequencing as much of the genome as possible,” she said. As ancient genomics becomes more and more global, Avila Arcos hopes to reduce the number of genomes generated by researchers to conserve precious samples and address important issues for communities and scientists in the regions where they originated. I hope that “We need to turn that focus and obsession into numbers,” she says. According to Reich, nearly 80% of the ancient human genome sequences in the database came from just three institutions, with Reich’s group accounting for nearly half of the total (the other institutions being the University of Copenhagen and two based at the Max Planck Institute). His Reich, who will be attending a conference called DNAirobi next month in Kenya, says building the capacity to do ancient genomics in underrepresented parts of the world is “very important.” increase., With this goal in mind.

