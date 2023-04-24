Malnutrition, sunken faces and strange dreams: side effects of Ozempic





Patients taking Ozempic, a diabetes drug popularized as a weight-loss drug off-label, have reported bizarre results. Novo Nordisk’s new drug has been making headlines for months now. TikTok viral status and lack of months to product Exciting telemedicine startups and Aggressive Competitorwith its success question About its long-term effectiveness — about half of patients who stop taking the drug, which costs hundreds of dollars a month, experience weight rebound — and some pharmacies don’t sell it because of it. low reimbursement rate. This drug works by suspending hunger signals in the brain and slowing down the digestive process in the stomach. The three reported side effects of Ozempic atypical common drug warning labels are listed below. 1. Malnutrition: Some doctors stopped treating patients with Ozempic after extreme weight loss led to malnutrition. new york times It was reported on April 21. Experts told the outlet that the results were rare and could be attributed to loss of appetite while taking the drug. 2. A strange dream: Ozempic use can be accompanied by vivid and bizarre dreams, such as conspiring to rob a museum with a celebrity.Novo Nordisk Confirmed He reported these strange dreams, but said there was not enough information to link the drug to these experiences. 3. Withered face: According to dermatologists, your face may also be sunken after taking Ozempic due to its dramatic weight loss results. coined word Phenomenon as “Ozempic Face”.

