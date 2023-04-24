As new theories emerge, the COVID vaccine may be linked to the cause of tinnitus.world news





Research suggests there may be a link between the COVID-19 vaccine and tinnitus. Tinnitus is a condition that occurs when a person hears sounds coming from within the body rather than from an external source, and is often described as ‘tinnitus’. There is as yet no evidence that vaccination A theory has surfaced among researchers that it is the cause of deafness. Facebook group “Tinnitus and hearing loss/tinnitus after disability” COVID vaccination” persuaded researchers to investigate a potential link. The group, which now has more than 4,000 members, said in its description that they were “vaccine advocates” and that the page was intended for people who “believe they developed tinnitus or had worsening tinnitus after being vaccinated against COVID.” It is said that it is for “This includes people who have developed hearing loss, hyperesthesia, or other ear-related problems,” he added. Associate Professor Shaowen Bao, a longtime tinnitus patient and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the American Tinnitus Association, surveyed 398 of the group’s participants. One man told Bao that he couldn’t hear the car radio in his head while driving. Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:42

Long Covid: ‘I am saddening my life’

Participants also reported a range of other symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, dizziness, ear pain, anxiety, and depression. Significantly more people developed tinnitus after the first dose. vaccinationaccording to research, compared to the second. Bao said the findings suggest that “the vaccine is interacting with pre-existing risk factors for tinnitus.” “If you have a risk factor, you probably get it from the first dose,” he added. Results are still under analysis and have not yet been published. Read more on Sky News:

COVID Booster Vaccine Promotion Begins

Rare severe reaction to AstraZeneca’s COVID jab dies ‘healthy’ doctor NBC News reports that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has received more than 16,000 complaints from people complaining of tinnitus or tinnitus after receiving the COVID vaccine. However, the CDC said, “We found no data to suggest a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and tinnitus.” What Causes Tinnitus? According to the NHS website, the causes of tinnitus remain unknown, but are often linked to hearing loss, diabetes, thyroid disorders, multiple sclerosis, depression, Meniere’s disease and side effects of medications. there is. Sounds caused by tinnitus can come and go or stay there all the time. Tinnitus sounds like this: • Tinnitus

• Booming sound

Hissing sound

• Humming sound

Hissing sound

• Pounding sound

• music or song

