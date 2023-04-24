



Not enough Americans seem to be aware that human papillomavirus (HPV) can cause certain types of cancer, according to results of a retrospective study presented at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting. .1 “More than 90% of HPV-related cancers can be prevented with HPV vaccination, but vaccination is still suboptimal,” Detroit, Michigan Health said in a news release. An estimated 54.5% of US adolescents receive the recommended dose of HPV vaccine, and the government has set a target of 80% vaccination coverage for this population. Additionally, Boakye and his team analyzed data from the Health Information National Trends (HINTS) survey from 2014 to 2020. This is a nationally representative survey of adults across the United States, with a total of 2,239 surveyed in 2014 and 2,340 he surveyed in 2020. Survey respondents were asked, “Do you believe that HPV can cause cancer of the anus, cervix, oral cavity, and penis?” The answers were “yes”, “no” and “don’t know”. In 2014, 77.6% of respondents reported being aware of HPV as a cause of cervical cancer, compared with 70.2% in 2020. Awareness of the correlation between HPV and cancer remained low in other disease states. Although the difference was not statistically significant, there was a numerical reduction in the percentage of patients who recognized the correlation between HPV and cancer at the two time points. Awareness of the link between HPV and anal cancer decreased from 27.9% to 27.4%.

Oral cancer awareness drops from 31.2% to 29.5%

Penile cancer awareness dropped from 30.3% to 28.4% “Given the association between awareness of HPV-related cancers and HPV vaccination coverage, it is important to raise public awareness of this association as it may help increase vaccination coverage,” Boakye said. said Mr. Gardasil, the first HPV vaccine, was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2006 for women ages 9 to 26. “When the vaccine was first approved and recommended, the HPV story was very female-centric. As a result, while most people know about HPV-caused cervical cancer, other “We don’t know about. Our results suggest that interventions to raise awareness of all HPV-related cancers would benefit public health,” Boakye said. Three years later, in 2009, the FDA extended Gardasil approval to boys and men. This is because HPV was also associated with anal, oral, and penile cancers. Boakye said it is essential that health care providers are trained in promoting and administering vaccines. Additionally, clinicians and public health officials need to work together to raise awareness of the importance of vaccines, including the fact that vaccines can prevent more than 90% of his HPV-related cancers. “Surveys show that when HPV information is received from health care providers, the public has a high degree of trust in that information. Every clinical visit should be used as an opportunity to educate patients about the benefits of cancer prevention,” said Adjei Boakye. reference Boakye EA, Nair M, Domgue JF, et al. More than a decade after the HPV vaccine was licensed, awareness of the causal link between HPV and HPV-related cancers remains low in the United States. Announcement Location: 2023 AACR Annual Meeting. April 14-19, 2023. Abstract 4210

