New study assesses cancer risk from CT in pediatric patients





In a new study with data on more than 85,000 people under the age of 25, researchers found that having two to three computed tomography (CT) scans before the age of 18 may increase the risk of intracranial tumors. I discovered something. Radiation effects from four or more of her CT scans may significantly increase the risk of intracranial tumors, leukemia, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The researchers recruited 7,807 people diagnosed with intracranial tumors, leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or Hodgkin’s lymphoma from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2013 from Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD). of patients, 78,057 were matched.According to a study recently published in the control Journal of the Canadian Medical Association. The study authors found no evidence of an increased cancer risk from a single childhood exposure to CT-related radiation. However, researchers found that having 2 to 3 pediatric CT scans more than doubled the risk of intracranial tumors (adjusted odds ratio (OR) 2.36). Four or more CT scans before age 18 years were associated with a 9-fold increased risk of intracranial neoplasia (adjusted OR 9.01) and of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (adjusted OR 6.76) and leukemia (adjusted OR 4.80) significantly increased. . “Unnecessary CT scans should be avoided and special attention should be paid to patients who require repeat CT scans. Parents and pediatric patients should be well informed of the risks and benefits prior to radiotherapy. Changhua Christian Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan, and Graduate Institute of Biomedical Informatics, College of Medicine, Taipei Medical University, Taiwan, and colleagues. According to the study authors, the overall risk of cancer associated with increased CT radiation exposure was highest in children aged 6 years and younger. In this population, 4 or more pediatric CT scans had an adjusted overall OR of 22.95, 3 pediatric CT scans had an adjusted overall OR of 1.65, and 2 pediatric CT scans had an OR of 1.54. (Editor’s Note: For related content, seeLarge multinational study shows association between CT radiation exposure and brain tumors in children and young adults“New Advances in PET/CT Imaging in Pediatric Radiology” and “Exposure to Iodinated Contrast Agents: Is Subsequent Thyroid Monitoring Justified in Young Pediatric Patients?”) The study authors noted that cancer risk increases when repeated radiation exposure leads to cumulative DNA damage that exceeds DNA repair capacity. However, they also noted that the aforementioned conditions are rare in children, confounding risk factors, and that cancer risk may be overestimated due to the small number of participants in the high-radiation group of the study. urged caution. Regarding confounding risk factors, the researchers acknowledged that the NHIRD database used in the study lacked sufficient data on smoking, obesity, alcohol use, exposure to pesticides or phthalate-containing drugs. They noted a lack of data on germline genomic alterations reported to affect approximately 10% of childhood or adult cancer patients. The study authors also acknowledged that they were unable to detect possible effects of high radiation doses due to the small number of patients in the high radiation group.

