Case Western, UH to receive $6.2 million for AI research

Case Western Reserve University and University Hospital received $6.2 million for research on artificial intelligence.

Cleveland — Over the past few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become ubiquitous in several areas. This includes the world of healthcare. cleveland An institution set up to conduct major research on this issue. On Monday, Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH) announced they had received $6.2 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct a study on AI’s ability to predict cardiovascular disease. bottom. According to the release, “This research employs state-of-the-art AI techniques using machine learning and deep learning models to recognize complex patterns in medical images and generate accurate insights and predictions.” This research is co-led by: Sanjay Rajagopalan, MD, Head of Cardiovascular Medicine, Chief Academic and Scientific Officer, UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute

Herman K. Hellerstein, MD, Chair of Cardiovascular Research

Dr. David Wilson, Robert Herbold Professor of Biomedical Engineering (BME) at Case Western Reserve, Image AI Expert Additional leadership support is provided by Sadeer Al-Kindi, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Director of the Center for Integrative and Novel Approaches and Associate Professor of Medicine, and Satish Viswanath, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine. “The CLARIFY Registry embodies UH’s transformative mission to democratize new and personalized approaches,” said Rajagopalan, CWRU Professor of Medicine and Director of the University’s Cardiovascular Institute. said in a statement. “With the help of AI and machine learning, these grants will enable predictive health outcomes that automate risk assessment and, more importantly, enable patients to seek care to reduce cardiovascular risk. It will help usher in a new era of analytics, and the interdisciplinary teams brought together here across engineering and medicine are absolutely essential to solving tough problems.” The release notes that CT calcium scoring is the most accurate predictor of future severe cardiovascular risk. A medical professional can use her CT scan of a patient’s chest to assess the amount of calcium in the coronary arteries and suggest the optimal course of treatment, including aspirin, blood pressure medications, and cholesterol-lowering medications. increase. The new study looks at all aspects of the image, including calcifications across the heart and fat deposits around the heart, to better predict the future. News of this grant comes six years after Daniel Simon, MD, Rajagopalan and Robert Gilkeson, MD started a free CT calcium scoring program at UH. “Clinical colleagues at the university hospital were visionary in developing the CT Calcium Score Program and the CLARIFY Registry and were beneficial to the clinical community,” said Wilson. “We have a significant amount of data collected over the years that AI can examine.”

