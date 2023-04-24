Why are children’s COVID-19 vaccination rates so low?





While 92% of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, only 39% of children ages 5-11 and 68% of adolescents ages 12-17 have. Public health officials have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of parents. COVID-19 vaccine, and the need to protect children from COVID-19 infection and disease. However, lingering parental concerns may hinder improved immunization coverage among children and adolescents. new studypublished in magazines Pediatricsanalyzed the correlation between children’s COVID-19 vaccination status and parents’ perceptions of the long-term risks of the vaccine. “Parental hesitation may be driven in part by vaccine concerns stemming from the rapid development of vaccines and the use of new technologies,” said USC’s Center for Economic and Social Research (CESR) Research Science. said research leader Ying Liu, a researcher. Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences. This study was conducted between February and March 2022, when Omicron was the dominant subspecies. Investigators identified parent participants from a nationally representative probability-based Internet panel. Parents are more likely to be affected by the immunization of their school-aged children, their perception that the long-term risks of vaccines outweigh the risks of no vaccination (comparative long-term risks), and their responsibility if their children become ill from vaccination than during the period. The tendency to feel was investigated. Not vaccinated (expected liability), and their own vaccination status. Researchers use multivariate analysis to assess correlations between children’s COVID-19 vaccination, parents’ relative long-term risk perceptions, expected responsibilities, paternal vaccination status, and demographics Did. A total of 1715 parent respondents met the inclusion criteria. Among them, 45% placed more weight on vaccine-related comparative long-term risks, and 18% expected vaccination to be more responsible than vaccination. Examining parental vaccination status, the researchers found that parents who were more concerned about the relatively long-term risks were 6% less likely to vaccinate their children, compared to parents expected to have greater responsibility. found that children were 19% less likely to be vaccinated. (Re) Against COVID-19. Investigators noted that the robustness of these findings was mediated by vaccinated parents. “People often exhibit a more cautious approach when making medical decisions for others, including their own children, than for themselves.” Some people tend not to, but such inaction can have negative consequences.” This study highlights parents’ perceptions of the long-term comparative risks of COVID-19 vaccines and feeling greater responsibility for their children who get sick if vaccinated (compared to unvaccinated). concluded that this was associated with lower vaccination rates among children of vaccinated parents.

