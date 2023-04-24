Researchers identify potential new therapeutic targets for Parkinson’s disease

a team of researchers from Clenville Brain Institute (KBI) and the University of Toronto have identified a protein-protein interaction that contributes to Parkinson’s disease.

and Research published in Nature CommunicationsKBI scientist Lorraine Callia and Sunil Kalia and a researcher at T University Philip M. Kim They looked at a protein called alpha-synuclein (a-syn) that accumulates in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients and causes cell death.

Much research is currently focused on the removal of a-syn by antibodies or the use of small molecules to prevent a-syn aggregation. In their study, the researchers took a different approach, looking for protein-protein interactions that may be driving a-syn accumulation in Parkinson’s disease.

Protein-protein interactions govern most of the internal workings of the cell, including the degradation of disease-causing proteins. Inhibiting specific interactions has emerged as a promising approach for treating diseases such as stroke and cancer.

“Identifying the specific interactions that contribute to disease and finding ways to disrupt them can be a laborious and incredibly slow process,” said a scientist at the University of T. Yes, says Lorraine Kalia, a staff neurologist at the University Health Network. Tanz Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology and Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology at the Temati School of Medicine.

“We were all a little skeptical about whether we would end up with anything useful, so the fact that there is something warranting further work goes far beyond our expectations.”

Kim, Professor at T University Donnelly Center for Cell and Biomolecular Research It also said that the Department of Molecular Genetics at the Temerty School of Medicine took an approach that the team hoped would expedite the discovery of potential treatments.

“We developed a platform to screen molecules called peptide motifs — short chains of amino acids that interfere with protein-protein interactions — for their ability to protect cells from a-syn,” says Kim. say. “Once we identified the candidate peptides, we determined which protein-protein interactions they would target.”

Through this approach, the team explored intracellular processes by disrupting the interaction between a-syn and a protein subunit of the cellular machinery called ‘endosomal sorting complex III required for trafficking’ (ESCRT-III). We identified peptides that reduced a-syn levels.

“ESCRT-III is a component of a pathway that cells use to degrade proteins, called the endolysosomal pathway. We found that it inhibits this pathway, thereby preventing its own destruction,” says Lorraine Kalia.

“I am impressed with the platform working. We were also able to discover pathways that were not being targeted.”

Once the group identified this interaction, they confirmed that they could use peptides to disrupt it and prevent a-syn from circumventing the cell’s natural clearance pathways, said UHN localization and function. said Suneil Kalia, who holds the RR Tasker Chair in Neurosurgery. Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery, Temati School of Medicine.

“When we tested the peptides in multiple models of Parkinson’s disease, we consistently found that they restored endolysosomal function, enhanced a-syn clearance, and prevented cell death,” he says. .

These findings point to the a-syn-CHMP2B interaction as a potential therapeutic target in this disease. syn) in the brain.

The next step in this study is to clarify exactly how a-syn and CHMP2B interact to disrupt endolysosomal activity. Ongoing research is also determining the best approaches to deliver potential therapeutics to the brain.

“This research is still in its early stages. Much more work is needed to transform this peptide into a viable therapeutic,” warns Lorraine Kalia. “Nevertheless, our findings are very exciting because they suggest new avenues for developing treatments for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

This study also highlights the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in health research.

“We were unable to conduct this study in silo. The endolysosomal pathway is understudied and thus not an obvious place to look for potential disease-relevant protein-protein interactions.” Dr. Kim ‘s screening platform was important to point us in the right direction,” Suneil Kalia points out.

“It’s truly amazing to see this platform, which we first used to find potential cures for cancer, bring advances in brain research. Pathways are fundamentally very similar across tissues, so insights gained about one organ system or disease can have important implications in other contexts,” says Kim.

“This is a completely new science and target that has never been the focus of drug development for Parkinson’s disease,” adds Lorraine Kalia.

This research was supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research, Parkinson’s Disease UK, the Canadian Innovation Foundation, the Ontario Research Fund, the Clenville Institute, and the UHN Foundation.

This story was originally published on the Krembil Brain Institute website, University Health Network.