New malaria vaccine could be ‘big deal’ in fight to save lives in Africa and abroad

After 30 years of research, a new malaria vaccine has been approved for use in Ghana and conditionally approved for use in Nigeria.

Developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, London, the R21/Matrix-M vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration of Ghana and the Food and Drug Administration and Administration of Nigeria for use in children aged 5 to 36 months. Allowed.

“We believe this is a public health tool that can better control malaria and save the many lives that are lost to malaria every year … mainly among children in Africa.” said Oxford Director Adrian Hill. The university’s Jenner Institute, which led the design and clinical development of the vaccine.

The R21 vaccine requires three doses plus a booster and is intended for infants. Its Phase 3 trial is still ongoing, but its Phase 2B trial showed an efficacy of 77%, exceeding his World Health Organization target of 75% efficacy.

According to Hill, the vaccine works about three-fourths of the time, eliminating “one last” of the parasite that causes the disease.

Hill said a vaccine rollout would “certainly” begin this year, possibly in the next few months.

However, WHO has not yet approved a vaccine. It is also unusual for a country to approve a vaccine for widespread use before the World Health Organization has given the OK.

Nevertheless, According to WHOat least in other African countries, regulators are reviewing the trial data to evaluate the shot, with more regulators expected to approve it in the coming weeks.

Hill said the current‘s Matt Galloway says the key to a vaccine’s potential deployment is its scale.

India’s Serum Institute, which manufactures the vaccine, has committed to producing 100-200 million doses per year. This is “huge compared to other malaria vaccines that may come in the future,” Hill said.

And it’s not just for children.

“Remembering that adults in Africa also suffer from malaria, we see a gradual roll-out and increased uptake in children initially, but eventually in adults as well,” Hill said.

a step in the right direction

WHO estimates Malaria kills more than 600,000 people each year, with most deaths occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr. Fred Aboagiye Antowi, a medical entomologist and parasitologist who works with the NGO Target Malaria, said that “almost everyone” in Ghana has had malaria at some point, and the disease kills more than 12,000 people each year. says he’s dead. 1 person.

“When I was young, one of my best friends contracted malaria and unfortunately died in secondary school,” he told Galloway. “had [it] …. at least twice. So it’s a big problem.”

This is partly why, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch, the approval of the R21 vaccine is a “big deal” and a “big step in the right direction.”

Bogotsch said he was “very optimistic” about the potential for a vaccine in the medium to long term, but said research data should be viewed in context.

“The published data is based on Phase 2 clinical trial data from Burkina Faso, which is great data, but it is a small trial in one country,” he said.

We need to explain to them what this vaccine is, how it works and why it is important. – Dr. Fred Aboagye-Antwi, medical entomologist and parasitologist

Moreover, it is not yet known how the vaccine will work in the real world.

“You can do very large clinical trials that look great, but when you actually start using these vaccines in the real world, you don’t see that in very large Phase 3 clinical trials. “Sometimes you find something you don’t expect. Study it,” he said.

“We can be optimistic, but I think it’s too early to celebrate.”

Aboagye-Antwi also stressed the importance of community involvement in vaccine deployment, especially in areas of skepticism about safety and efficacy.

“We need to explain to them what this vaccine is, how it works and why it is important.”

And while it’s an “opportunity,” he says it’s just another tool to “achieve the goal of eradicating” the disease.

“I remember … over a decade ago we were talking about a million deaths as a result of malaria,” he said. Increased investment in residual spray use has reduced malaria mortality from its 1 million mark to about 400,000.”

“The pandemic put a bit of a standstill in our efforts, so we went back to about 600,000. Malaria.”

A swarm of mosquitoes in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso. This mosquito species, Anopheles species, is the main vector of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. (Axel Fasio)

For Hill, approval of the R21 vaccine is the culmination of decades of work, but it does not negate existing antimalarial efforts.

“Vaccines are the closest we’ve come to really knocking down these infections and deaths. And by the next decade, we’re going to be less focused on saving lives. It’s been largely achieved, and we’re focused on eradicating this parasite.”