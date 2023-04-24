How much sugar do you need in a day?

important point Studies show that too much sugar is bad for your health.

A new study provides more evidence that recommending limiting your intake of added sugar to no more than 6 teaspoons a day can reduce your risk of adverse health effects.

Having a healthy relationship with food is important for everyone of all ages, but especially for children.

Studies show that consuming too much sugar can have negative health effects, including an increased risk of diabetes, depression, obesity, heart disease, certain cancers, and gout.

While it’s clear that you want to avoid consuming too much sugar, it’s less clear how much sugar you can enjoy while supporting your health.

How much sugar do we eat each day? American adults consume an average of 77 grams of sugar per day. Data show that sugar-sweetened beverages (soft drinks, fruit juices, sports/energy drinks, etc.) are the largest source of sugar in the American diet.

You can follow a research-backed limit for your daily added sugar intake: 25 grams, or about 6 teaspoons, according to a new study. On limiting sugar intake, experts say:

How Much Sugar Should You Consume Daily?

Researchers reviewed a meta-analysis of available studies to understand how much sugar people can enjoy in a day without significant adverse health effects.

Researchers examined findings from 73 previous meta-analyses that showed adverse links between sugar consumption and hormonal and metabolic diseases, heart disease, cancer, asthma, tooth decay, depression, and premature death. I got

As a result of our review, we found the following:

Each additional serving of sugar-sweetened beverages per week was associated with a 4% higher risk of: gout

Each 250 milliliter increase in sugary drink intake per day was associated with a 17% higher risk of coronary artery disease Heart disease

For every 25 grams of fructose consumed daily, pancreatic cancer

6 teaspoons daily Six teaspoons a day adds about 24 grams/100 calories of added sugar per day. However, not all sugars in your diet are the same. please remember Additional or “Free” sugar is not the same natural sugar These natural sugars found in fruit and dairy don’t count toward your daily limit.

Based on their findings, the researchers decided to limit their intake of sugary beverages to no more than once a week (about one 12-ounce can) and limit their daily intake of added sugar to 25 grams (about 6 teaspoons). cup) was recommended. .

What do dietary guidelines say about sugar?

Although the findings were based on observational data, they are consistent with guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Cancer Research Fund, and the National Cancer Institute, all of which have a limit of 6 teaspoons per day. is supporting

“Limiting added sugar to six teaspoons a day is not at all surprising, because this has been the standard of the American Heart Association (AHA) for many years.” Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDNfounder of Nutrition Starring YOU, told Verywell. , means we are missing out on important nutrients to replace foods we need to prevent lifestyle-related diseases associated with aging.”

hidden added sugar You probably already know that sweet treats such as cakes, cookies, candies, packaged snacks, and ice cream are sources of sugar, but jarred pasta sauces, condiments, peanut butter, yogurt, granola, and protein bars. , cereals, coffee drinks, and fruit snacks may also have added sugar, but it may not be obvious. Sugar can go by many other names nutrition labeling of food Or an ingredient list, so it’s important to know what to look for. sucrose

glucose

maltose

glucose

fructose

sugarcane juice

corn syrup/high fructose corn syrup

How to develop healthy sugar habits

Experts have tried to focus education and support efforts to limit sugar intake in children. This is because this group is particularly vulnerable not only to the lure of sweets, but also to the advertising and marketing of the products that sell them.

In 2017-2018, the average daily intake of added sugars was 17 teaspoons for children and young adults ages 2 to 19.

Caregivers have an important role not only in monitoring their child’s sugar intake, but also in making sure they think and feel positively about all the foods they eat.

Melissa Mitry, MS, RD To have a healthy relationship with food, it’s important not to label food as “good” or “bad.” This also applies to sugar. —Melissa Mitry, MS, RD

“While it’s essential for families to maintain healthy relationships around food, boundaries must be set when it comes to young children’s sugar consumption,” Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer, Melissa Mitry nutritiontold Verywell.

“When building a healthy relationship with food, it’s important not to categorize food as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ This goes for sugar,” Mitri said. “We recommend prioritizing naturally sweet foods such as fruit and consuming sugary foods in moderation as occasional rewards.”

Developing lifelong habits from an early age is important, but learning about nutrition and taking steps to foster a good relationship with food should really be a family affair.

“The most harmful approach is to pick one. overweight or obese children Limit your sugar intake, but not the rest of your family,” Harris-Pincus said.

Specific ways Mitri recommends reducing your sugar intake include:

Replace high-sugar foods and drinks with “low-sugar” or “sugar-free.”

Cook more meals at home, as ready-made and processed foods tend to be higher in sugar than homemade ones because you have more control over ingredients and amounts. If you have children, involve them in the food shopping and preparation process.

Educate yourself and your family about: Choice of nutritious foodsThere are many books, food models, songs and games that can teach young children to make informed decisions about what to eat and why it is helpful for them to be empowered to do so.

Instead of talking about food or weight, focus the conversation on how eating certain foods makes you feel.