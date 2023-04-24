Recombinant drugs help gene signaling for leukemia cell death





US researchers have found that the combination of chloroquine and venetoclax promotes cancer cell death in a mouse model of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

A new study from New York University (NYU) Langone Health and its Perlmutter Cancer Center (USA) reveals why leukemic cells become resistant to a commonly prescribed drug called venetoclax. acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Research published in cancer detectionusing human tissue samples and mouse models, revealed that resistance to venetoclax occurs through mitochondrial degradation and increased turnover. AML The most common form of adult leukemia, it arises from bone marrow cells and causes rapid accumulation of abnormal blood cells.More than 11,500 people die each year in the United States, usually from chemical treatment Bone marrow transplantation is used as a last resort when other options fail. In this study, several genes related to mitophagy, a process in which damaged mitochondria are “self-eaten” to prevent them from sending death signals, were elevated in leukemia patient samples compared to normal controls. It became clear that there is Moreover, levels of these genes were even higher in samples of leukemia patients who had acquired drug resistance compared with those who had not. In particular, the gene for Mitofusin-2 (MFN2), proteins in the mitochondrial outer membrane were found to be hyperactive in drug-resistant diseases. To further validate their findings, the researchers performed experiments in mice transplanted with bone marrow from AML patients. They found that the drug chloroquine, a known mitophagy inhibitor, restored venetoclax’s ability to kill cancer cells.These findings are consistent with venetoclax and MFN2 Alternatively, general mitophagy inhibitors could be future treatments for AML as current drug treatments are often hampered by drug resistance. “Overcoming resistance to BH3 mimetics like venetoclax has unique clinical implications as these drugs are commonly used to treat patients with AML,” said Rutgers, co-principal investigator of the study. Dr. Christina Gritzow, an assistant professor at the university, said. AML is notoriously difficult to treat, with less than one-third of affected individuals surviving more than five years after diagnosis. Therefore, maximizing the impact of existing therapies is critical. “Our preclinical findings suggest that combining BH3 mimetics like venetoclax with MFN2 or general mitophagy inhibitors may serve as future treatments for AML. This is because current drug treatments have stalled due to drug resistance. The study also revealed that cancer cells exposed to compounds that induce cell death exhibited a doubling of the rate of mitophagy. MFN2 Showed increased sensitivity to venetoclax-like drugs compared to functional cells MFN2This supports the idea that increased mitophagy contributes to drug resistance in leukemic cells. Findings from this study provide new insights into the mechanisms of drug resistance in AML and offer potential strategies to overcome it in the future.

