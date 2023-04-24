How dynamic is biological age? – Harvard Gazette





In preclinical models and humans, stress from surgery, pregnancy, and severe COVID-19 increased signs of biological age that reverted after recovery. “Until now, we hypothesized that biological age is more and more dynamic, even though it’s been thought that we’re getting older,” says the first author. heathen jessie of the Brigham family Department of Genetics“Severe stress can cause an increase in biological age, but if that stress is short-lived, it can reverse the signs of biological aging.” for the study, Poganik and colleagues collected data from several situations likely to cause severe physiological stress. A few days after surgery, samples taken before discharge were examined. The team also looked at blood samples from pregnant mice and pregnant women, and looked at early and late pregnancy and postpartum samples. In a third analysis, the team looked at samples from patients who tested positive for her COVID-19 and were admitted to the intensive care unit. They analyzed samples taken when the patient was admitted to her ICU and samples collected during her stay. The team also used a classic mouse model that combines the circulatory systems of young and old mice through surgical manipulation. “Severe stress can cause an increase in biological age, but if that stress is short-lived, it can reverse the signs of biological aging.” The team used a “biological clock” to determine the health of cells and tissues. Biological clocks measure the level of DNA methylation. This is a molecular change that may indicate an increased risk of morbidity and mortality. These clocks are widely used in the aging research field. In all analyses, the researchers found signs that biological age increased in situations of severe physiological stress, but reverted once the stressful situation was resolved. , the team found that signs of biological age increased in patients undergoing emergency surgery to repair hip fractures, but returned to baseline 4–7 days after surgery. None were seen in patients undergoing trauma surgery. In studies on the effects of pregnancy on biological age, researchers observed consistent patterns in humans and mice. Biological age increased from pregnancy to childbirth. This change peaked before and after delivery and resolved after delivery. The team identified a partially reversed increase in biological age by the time of discharge from the ICU in female patients among patients hospitalized with COVID-19. However, the team did not observe any significant changes among male patients. The authors suggest that the clock they are using is a biomarker and may reflect biological age or may be driven by other factors that have not yet been identified. They also note that not all subjects regain their biological age at the same rate or to the same extent. , understanding how to improve recovery will be an important focus of future research. It’s making an impact. “Our findings challenge the notion that biological age can only be increased over a lifetime and suggest that interventions that delay or partially reverse biological age may be identified. “When stress is removed, biological age can be restored. To do. Funding: This study was funded by the National Institute on Aging, the BWH Organ Design and Engineering Training Program, and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Biotechnology (5T32EB016652-07). Daily Gazette Get the latest Harvard news by signing up for our daily email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/04/how-dynamic-is-biological-age/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos