Combating Alzheimer’s disease with continued investment…

I recently participated in a televised interview with Senator Mark Warner of the Democratic Party of Virginia to discuss my priorities as co-leader of a bipartisan congressional task force on Alzheimer’s disease. We started our presentation by holding up our photos. Senator Warner belonged to his mother and mine belonged to my father. Two of his bright, beloved and skilled figures, robbed of their minds and health by this terrible disease. I also lost my grandfather and his two uncles to Alzheimer’s.

We are not the only ones experiencing this heartbreaking loss. 6.7 million Americans, including tens of thousands of his Mainers, now have Alzheimer’s disease. By 2060, that number is expected to more than double to 13.8 million, barring significant progress to prevent, slow, or treat Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition to the human toll, Alzheimer’s disease is our country’s most expensive disease, costing a staggering $345 billion annually, up $24 billion from just a year ago. Continuing along this trajectory, the annual cost of Alzheimer’s disease will exceed $1 trillion for him by the middle of this century.

Additionally, family caregivers provide an estimated 18 billion hours of unpaid care each year to their loved ones with dementia. Nearly half of baby boomers who reach age 85 have Alzheimer’s disease or are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease.

For Senator Warner and I, and our colleagues in the Task Force, the fight against Alzheimer’s disease is both personal and effective public policy. That is why we have introduced a pair of bills that strengthen and build on the critical work in progress to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2011, I co-wrote the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) with then-Democrat Senator Evan Bayh of Indiana. Under NAPA, a panel of experts has created a coordinated strategic national plan to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease.

A panel of experts created by NAPA calculated that $2 billion in federal funding per year would be required to make progress toward that goal. We reached that target level for the first time in 2018. This year, Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding hits a record $3.74 billion. As Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to maintaining this important investment even though the President’s budget proposal does not specifically increase funding for Alzheimer’s disease.

NAPA is set to expire soon and will need to be reapproved to ensure that research investments continue to be aligned and maximize their impact. The first bill we introduced was NAPA Reauthorization Actextending NAPA to 2035 and enacting legislation to reflect advances made in understanding disease, including promoting healthy aging, reducing risk factors, and supporting family caregivers. Modernize.

The second bill is Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, Through 2035, the requirement that the Director of the National Institutes of Health submit an annual budget directly to Congress to estimate the funding needed to fully implement NAPA’s research goals will first be approved by the White House Office of Management and Budget. will continue without going through Only two other areas of biomedical research, namely cancer and HIV/AIDS, have been targeted for special-budget development aimed at hastening discovery.

This national Alzheimer’s focus and sustained research investment is spurring the development of a new class of treatments for people with Alzheimer’s disease. Despite new, life-changing treatments on the market, patients continue to face barriers to treatment due to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ decision not to cover the FDA-approved class of Alzheimer’s drugs. increase. This misguided and totally unprecedented decision has severely limited patients’ access to new Alzheimer’s treatments, especially in rural America. That’s why I took responsibility for this unprecedented action by her CMS. It is not CMS’ job to reconsider FDA approval. In February, I wrote a bipartisan letter signed by 20 senators urging CMS to stop making these promising new treatments out of reach for most patients. Moreover, at a recent appropriation hearing in front of a sea of ​​dedicated Alzheimer’s advocates in Alzheimer’s trademark purple, I was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services overseeing CMS. urged change. Medicare beneficiaries have the right to immediate access to FDA-approved treatments when patients and clinicians deem it appropriate.

While there is still much work to be done, we have significantly increased funding for Alzheimer’s disease research in recent years. These two bills are what keep us going and keep us on the pedals the same way we invest in basic research. It is beginning to translate into potential new treatments. With continued investment and a committed action plan, Alzheimer’s disease will not become one of the diseases that characterize generations of children like our own.

###