Antiviral pathways are potential new targets for Alzheimer’s treatment

summary: By inhibiting cGAS, an enzyme of the innate immune system, neurons become more resilient to tau fibres. The new findings may help develop new therapies to help treat Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.

Targeting parts of the antiviral pathway caused by the accumulation of key pathogens common to Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia, according to preclinical research led by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine, may one day , may provide a novel therapeutic approach to arrest or slow cognitive decline.

Research published on April 24 Nature Neuroscienceby inhibiting an enzyme of the innate immune system called cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS), accumulation of the protein tau, known as fibrils, is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease and some forms of frontotemporal dementia. It shows that neurons become resilient to The most common dementia in the elderly.

“This antiviral pathway is of interest because it is important in regulating innate immunity, the body’s first line of defense against pathogens.” Helen and Robert Appel Alzheimer’s Disease Research Institute and Weill Cornell Medicine. Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Distinguished Professor of Neurodegenerative Diseases.

Dr. Gunn and her colleagues studied immune cells in the nervous system called microglia. When microglia were exposed to aberrant tau, mitochondria (or the cell’s energy-producing organelles) leaked DNA into the cell fluid.

This mitochondrial DNA leak was recognized by the immune system as a viral invasion and cGAS was activated. This enzyme triggered the sustained release of the immune system protein type I interferon (IFN-I).

“Loading up on the tau protein tricks the brain into launching an antiviral response when it’s not actually infected,” Dr. Gunn said.

Sustained IFN-I signaling from microglia decreased the activity of a protein called myocyte enhancer factor 2c (MEF2C). This is the molecular switch that provides the blueprint for neurons to function normally and resist cognitive decline.

“By blocking the antiviral response, both genetically and pharmacologically, we were able to turn on the switch and direct normal neuronal function, even in brains with accumulated tau bundles. .”

Researchers investigated the antiviral pathway by performing laboratory studies in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. “These mice have abnormal tau accumulation in their brains and cognitive impairment that worsens with age,” said Dr. Sadaf Amin, one of his first co-authors on the paper. increase. at Weill Cornell Medicine.

“Tau activates the innate immune system and interferon signaling, which is switched off when the cGAS enzyme is inhibited.”

Researchers used single-nuclear RNA sequencing to study gene expression in individual cells genome-wide. “We were able to assess genome-wide alterations at the single-cell level and identify cross-talk between different cell types, i.e. alterations caused by genetic deletion or pharmacological inhibition of antiviral pathways. We were able to identify it,” said Dr. Gan. He said.

Researchers investigated the antiviral pathway by performing laboratory studies in Alzheimer's disease mouse models.

Notably, ablation of the cGAS gene in these mice suppressed microglial and IFN-I immune responses. This preserved synaptic function, or communication junctions between neurons and other cells, and protected against cognitive decline, regardless of abnormal tau protein accumulation.

“Deletion of the cGAS gene preserves the function of Mef2c in making neurons resilient to tau pathology by restricting interferon signaling from microglia,” says another author of the paper. Yige Huang, lead co-author and PhD candidate at Weill Cornell School of Medicine. at Gunlab.

Using postmortem human tissue samples from Alzheimer’s patients, the researchers were able to confirm that these physiological mechanisms occur in humans.

Furthermore, the researchers found that a small-molecule cGAS inhibitor could restore MEF2C activity and improve memory function in mice with abnormal tau protein. This inhibitor also modulated the antiviral pathway in human microglia derived from induced pluripotent stem cells.

“Although further research is needed, suppressing overactive antiviral responses may exploit brain resilience programs, delay disease onset, and extend normal cognition and quality of life in people with dementia. There is,” Dr. Gan said.

“Tau activation of microglial cGAS–IFN reduces MEF2C-mediated cognitive resilience” by Li Gan et al. Nature Neuroscience

Tau activation of microglial cGAS–IFN reduces MEF2C-mediated cognitive resilience

The pathological features of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) precede clinical manifestations by years, indicating a period of cognitive resilience prior to the onset of dementia.

Here, we show that cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS) activation promotes cognitive recovery by decreasing the neuronal transcriptional network of myocyte enhancer factor 2c (MEF2C) through type I interferon (IFN-I) signaling. Report to reduce power.

Pathogenic tau activates microglial cGAS and IFN-I responses, partially mediated by cytoplasmic leakage of mitochondrial DNA.gene removal of C gas In tauopathic mice, microglial IFN-I responses were reduced, preserving synaptic integrity and plasticity and protecting against cognitive impairment without affecting pathogenic tau load. Increased cGAS ablation, decreased activation of IFN-I, and her MEF2C expression network of neurons were associated with cognitive resilience in her AD.

Pharmacological inhibition of cGAS in mice with tauopathy strengthens the neuronal MEF2C transcriptional network and restores synaptic integrity, plasticity and memory, supporting the therapeutic potential of targeting the cGAS-IFN-MEF2C axis to improve resilience to AD-related pathological injury.