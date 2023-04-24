Health
AI in Healthcare Researched by a Toronto Professor
Amazon has awarded $85,000 to Toronto-based researchers to study the consequences of implementing artificial intelligence in healthcare.
“I think we need to talk about ways to mitigate potential negative impacts. [these tools] It may come.” rahul krishnan,Assistant professor Exploring Computational Medicine at the University of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto.
Amazon Research Award It was handed to 79 academic researchers last week to study topics from sustainability to automated reasoning.
The 33-year-old Toronto Laureate first became interested in computational medicine several years ago while studying electrical and computer engineering at the University of Toronto since 2008.
“This was long before machine learning was in the public eye in any way,” says Krishnan. “By the time I got my PhD[at Massachusetts Institute of Technology]machine learning was exploding.”
Krishnan’s award came at a time when artificial intelligence was in the public eye. Programs such as ChatGPT and MidJourney Accessible to anyone with an internet connection.
Just last week, Microsoft announced its next plans. GPT-3 language model integration into the veryelectronic health record (EHR) software used in North American hospitals.
“There are clearly consequences to this decision, so we want to explore some of these consequences,” Krishnan said.
“I think it’s a very important question to study because medicine is a non-static field. What constitutes a standard of care is dynamic and changes over time.”
“Catch up play”
As its popularity soars, questions about the future of artificial intelligence have surfaced, with many asking how the tool will be regulated.
“I think our regulations have been catching up over the years, especially in the healthcare context,” said Krishnan.
“We really need regulation to catch up so we don’t get stuck if these tools have unintended consequences when they’re introduced into healthcare.”
One such hazard may include ‘internal biases built into the model’ that can harm patients by perpetuating biased decision-making.
Another research topic he pursues is investigating how these biases manifest in machine learning models, helping doctors make faster or more informed decisions. to create tools.
As an example, he pointed to the disparities that exist in waiting lists for kidney transplants.black people four times more likely to develop kidney failure According to a 2020 study by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), people are less likely than white Americans to receive a life-saving transplant.
“Our findings support previous research examining the effects of discrimination and medical mistrust on referrals,” the study said.
One of the challenges in Canada, according to Krishnan, is the lack of available data on subgroup identities. “I think it would be naive to say there are no disparities. I believe those disparities exist.”
His goal in this research is to identify the gaps that exist in medical data, work to improve outcomes for those patients, and then find out how the ways they adapt can be applied to other discriminated groups. is to evaluate.
Krishnan said he aims to understand the strengths and limitations of artificial intelligence tools.
“I think there are so many opportunities here and so much care to be given.”
|
Sources
2/ https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/toronto-scientist-gets-big-award-to-study-artificial-intelligence-in-health-care-1.6368729
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI in Healthcare Researched by a Toronto Professor
- More than 1,700 people reported an earthquake around upstate New York
- PTI attempts to backtrack on Imran Khan’s statement regarding General Bajwa’s advice
- What might change at the MoJ now that Dominic Raab is gone? | Dominique Raab
- Famous women of the 90s: where are they today?
- Stock markets today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of US data
- Android 14 Beta 1 is here
- Antiviral pathways are potential new targets for Alzheimer’s treatment
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes Kochi by storm and leads a mega roadshow
- Combating Alzheimer’s disease with continued investment…
- Actor Matt Dillon and artist Jesper explain how they collaborated on a new video shot almost entirely inside an MRI machine
- Men’s Tennis Earns No. 4 Seed, Opens WCC Championships vs. BYU