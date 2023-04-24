AI in Healthcare Researched by a Toronto Professor

Amazon has awarded $85,000 to Toronto-based researchers to study the consequences of implementing artificial intelligence in healthcare.

“I think we need to talk about ways to mitigate potential negative impacts. [these tools] It may come.” rahul krishnan,Assistant professor Exploring Computational Medicine at the University of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto.



Amazon Research Award It was handed to 79 academic researchers last week to study topics from sustainability to automated reasoning.

The 33-year-old Toronto Laureate first became interested in computational medicine several years ago while studying electrical and computer engineering at the University of Toronto since 2008.

“This was long before machine learning was in the public eye in any way,” says Krishnan. “By the time I got my PhD[at Massachusetts Institute of Technology]machine learning was exploding.”

Krishnan’s award came at a time when artificial intelligence was in the public eye. Programs such as ChatGPT and MidJourney Accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

Just last week, Microsoft announced its next plans. GPT-3 language model integration into the veryelectronic health record (EHR) software used in North American hospitals.

“There are clearly consequences to this decision, so we want to explore some of these consequences,” Krishnan said.

“I think it’s a very important question to study because medicine is a non-static field. What constitutes a standard of care is dynamic and changes over time.”

“Catch up play”

As its popularity soars, questions about the future of artificial intelligence have surfaced, with many asking how the tool will be regulated.

“I think our regulations have been catching up over the years, especially in the healthcare context,” said Krishnan.

“We really need regulation to catch up so we don’t get stuck if these tools have unintended consequences when they’re introduced into healthcare.”

One such hazard may include ‘internal biases built into the model’ that can harm patients by perpetuating biased decision-making.

Another research topic he pursues is investigating how these biases manifest in machine learning models, helping doctors make faster or more informed decisions. to create tools.

As an example, he pointed to the disparities that exist in waiting lists for kidney transplants.black people four times more likely to develop kidney failure According to a 2020 study by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), people are less likely than white Americans to receive a life-saving transplant.

“Our findings support previous research examining the effects of discrimination and medical mistrust on referrals,” the study said.

One of the challenges in Canada, according to Krishnan, is the lack of available data on subgroup identities. “I think it would be naive to say there are no disparities. I believe those disparities exist.”

His goal in this research is to identify the gaps that exist in medical data, work to improve outcomes for those patients, and then find out how the ways they adapt can be applied to other discriminated groups. is to evaluate.

Krishnan said he aims to understand the strengths and limitations of artificial intelligence tools.

“I think there are so many opportunities here and so much care to be given.”