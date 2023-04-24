Men with neurodevelopmental disorders are at increased risk of testicular cancer

summary: Men with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD have a slightly higher risk of developing testicular cancer than those without. for the first time, the absolute risk increase was less than 1%.

A new study by researchers at Uppsala University and Uppsala University Hospital also shows that men with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD have a slightly higher risk of testicular cancer or seminoma.

This is the first study to show such an association, and the results are British Journal of Cancer.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men, and its underlying causes are still largely unknown.

“Testicular cancer can be cured by surgical removal, so it’s important to get treatment as soon as you feel a lump in your testicle,” says Uppsala University Hospital, a senior consultant in the Department of Oncology. University.

This new study focuses on testicular cancer patients in Sweden. A total of 6,166 patients were included, and he was compared with 61,660 age-matched men without testicular cancer. Using medical record data, we investigated whether pre-cancer psychiatric diagnoses were more common in testicular cancer patients than in controls.

In general, the researchers did not find an increased risk of testicular cancer in patients with a psychiatric diagnosis, but the risk of seminomatous testicular cancer was particularly high in the group with neurodevelopmental disorders. was found to increase significantly.

Researchers found an increased risk of seminoma among people with neurodevelopmental disorders, although the absolute risk increase was less than 1%.

Therefore, even among boys and men with conditions such as autism and ADHD, the risk of testicular cancer is still very low, and receiving these diagnoses is nothing to worry about. This is interesting because it brings us closer to explaining the mechanism of cancer generation.

“The study also found that people with neurodevelopmental disorders had a median age of onset of cancer four years younger and were more likely to have more advanced disease at diagnosis,” Glimelius added. increase.

“We also found that people with a previous psychiatric diagnosis had a slightly higher risk of dying from testicular cancer compared with those without a previous psychiatric diagnosis, but the risk of dying from testicular cancer was significantly higher than that of those without a previous psychiatric diagnosis.” Survival was generally very good in both groups,” said Dr. Anna Jansson. She is a student at Uppsala University and a doctor at Uppsala University Hospital.

This is the first research study to show an association between neurodevelopmental disorders and testicular cancer risk. Known risk factors include having undescended testicles in infancy and having a father or sibling with testicular cancer.

“We don’t know why there’s an association between neurodevelopmental disorders and testicular cancer risk, but we think early life events have an impact, perhaps even in the fetal stage,” Jansson said. continue.

“As we see lower survival rates for people with mental health problems, it is important for the health care system, the individual in question, and their families to recognize that they may be affected by another disease. , It’s important to make sure: if you have a lump in your testicle, seek treatment, the disease can be cured for most people today, ”adds Glimelius.

