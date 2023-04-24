Malnutrition: ice cream vs. other frozen treats





Spring is here. As the weather warms and the days lengthen, your favorite ice cream stands are opening for the season. If you're trying to maintain a healthy diet while getting distracted by the idea of ​​his twice-dipped ice cream cone with chocolate chip cookie dough, frozen he'll be tempted to switch to yogurt, sorbet, or a low-fat version. maybe. But does it really matter? "It's a hot topic this time of year. Just like coffee, changing orders for ice cream is a tough problem." Digestive Health Institute at Hartford Healthcare. Here's an inside look at ice cream, "healthy" alternatives, and advice for managing your love of frozen treats. Ice cream and its substitutes When it comes to ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, or sherbet, fat, sugar, lactose, and calories are important. And even if you can't fight the urge, at least you can make informed choices, says Allers. ice cream by definition, made with cream and high in fat.

frozen yogurt Made primarily with pasteurized milk and live yogurt cultures, it is low in fat. But be careful – it may actually contain more sugar.

ice cream Milk is used, but it is stirred more slowly than ice cream, giving it a rich texture. It is also lower in fat than ice cream.

sherbet Made with fruit purees or simple sugar syrups infused with other flavors, it's the only non-dairy option.

Made with fruit purees or simple sugar syrups infused with other flavors, it’s the only non-dairy option. low-fat or fat-free ice cream Options are usually made with skim milk. Allers warns that these products often contain additives designed to compensate for their lack of creamy texture. Here’s an interesting fact. When you lick an ice cream cone, the taste receptors on your tongue absorb the taste at a higher than normal level. In other words, ice cream tastes better in a cone. > RELATED: Malnutrition: Which chocolate is the healthiest? Low Fat Isn’t Always Healthy All of these options are loaded with sugar, which can be just as unhealthy as too much fat, says Allers. “Perhaps even more misleading is the big marketing ploy that you can eat most of these low-fat or fat-free products with a small amount of calories. Check the portions, if you put more than that in your dish, you double the calories.” it’s all about moderation Allers advises ice cream-loving patients to enjoy their favorite flavors in moderation. “My recommendation is to go to your favorite ice cream shop and enjoy whatever you want, because you can take it back to your freezer at home and indulge more often. Go and have it.” please.

