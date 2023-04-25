New study calls for black women to get breast cancer screening at a younger age





new york — It is estimated that more than 43,000 women in the United States will die from breast cancer this year, with the highest percentage among black women. New research calls for this group to get screened at a younger age. It is one of the most common cancers in American women, and early detection is important. Dr. Sandhya Purti of the Breast Diagnostic Clinic at the Mayo Clinic said: read more: Flushing women in Queens get free mammograms as part of public health push Research published in medical journals JAMA network open found that a clinical trial may be needed to investigate whether black women should start getting mammograms at an early age. This group is less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than white women, but black women have a 40% higher breast cancer mortality rate. “Young women, black women, are being diagnosed with breast cancer and dying from it,” Pruti said. read more: METAvivor art fundraiser targets stage 4 metastatic breast cancer The exact reason is unknown. Breast cancer screening guidance can be confusing. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (healthcare professionals who provide recommendations to guide physician decision-making) recommends that her be screened every two years beginning at age 50. It states that decisions about whether to screen at an earlier age should be made on an individual basis. We have already emphasized that you have the option of getting an annual mammogram from . read more: National Mammography Day serves as an important reminder of this Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pruthi says when to get a mammogram should be determined by assessing risk factors. “Know your breasts. Know when to start screening. Understand their risk factors and use that information when you are with your donor. Women are more likely to get it if they understand why they’re getting it,” said Pruti. Said. Physicians said the focus should also be on making breast cancer screening tools accessible to a diverse population, and that screening is affordable. Cindy Shu



Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has worked for CBS2 News since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals, and mental health awareness.

