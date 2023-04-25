Chronic drinking may increase pain sensitivity, study says





April 24, 2023 — Chronic alcohol consumption can make people more sensitive to pain in two ways: alcohol intake and alcohol withdrawal, scientists conclude in a mouse study. attached. British Journal of Pharmacology. The findings could help develop drugs to combat alcohol-related chronic pain and sensitivities in the 29.5 million people in the United States with alcohol use disorders, researchers say. “There is an urgent need to better understand the bi-directional flow between chronic pain and alcoholism,” said lead author Marisa Roberto, professor of neuroscience at the Scripps Research Institute. news release“Pain is both a common symptom of alcoholics and a reason why people are driven to drink again.” The research team investigated three groups of mice: alcohol dependent mice, non-dependent but limited access to alcohol, and no access to alcohol. During withdrawal, dependent mice developed allodynia, in which harmless stimuli are painful. Dependent mice were also shown to have reduced pain sensitivity when alcohol was consumed again. Mice with limited access to alcohol also showed increased pain sensitivity during withdrawal, but unlike dependent mice, no decrease in sensitivity was seen when alcohol was given again. Researchers measured inflammatory proteins and found an increase in dependent mice. These proteins could potentially be used to create pharmaceuticals, researchers say. “These two types of pain are very different, so it’s important to be able to differentiate between them and develop different ways to treat each type,” said lead author Vittoria Borgonetti, a postdoctoral associate at Scripps Research. says. More than half of people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) have some form of persistent pain, including nerve damage that causes chronic pain, according to news releases. AUD is also associated with changes in how the brain processes pain signals and how the immune system is activated, which can lead to increased alcohol consumption.

