Healthcare-associated infections were higher in COVID-19 patients





During the COVID-19 pandemic, Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) significantly increased. Compared to 2019, HAIs in 2020 will have significantly higher rates of central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), ventilator-related adverse events, and methicillin resistance. It’s getting higher. Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteremia; Clostridioides difficile (C diff) Infection decreased slightly. Follow-up studies found that the incidence of HAIs continues to increase throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is unclear whether this is due to increased strain on hospital resources or increased susceptibility of COVID-19 patients. Ann original surveyrecently published JAMA network opensought to determine the incidence of HAIs in hospitalized patients with and without COVID-19. This cross-sectional, retrospective study included approximately 5 million patients in 182 community hospitals between 2020 and 2022. Of those, 313,200 were hospitalized with his COVID-19. The average age of COVID-19 patients he was 57 years old and 56% were female. The HAI incidence per 100 000 patient-days was significantly higher in COVID-19 patients than in patients hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19. Data were obtained from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2022, and the incidence of CLABSI was nearly fourfold higher among COVID-19 patients during this study period. The incidence of CAUTI was 2.7-fold higher in the COVID-19 cohort and MRSA was 3-fold higher in these patients. The most significant increase in HAI incidence occurred in the third quarter of 2020, with a CLABSI incidence per patient-day of 11.0 (vs. 7.3 in the third quarter of 2019). CAUTI incidence was highest in Q4 2021 (7.8 vs. 6.8 in Q4 2019) and MRSA incidence was highest in Q3 2021 (Q3 2019 5.2 vs 3.9). Researchers who limited their analysis to non-COVID-19 patients found no increase in CLABSIs during the pandemic compared to 2019, and quarterly CAUTI and MRSA rates were higher during the pandemic than in the 2019 control quarter. judged to be low. This cross-sectional study found that among hospitalized patients without COVID-19, HAIs occurred at similar rates before and after the pandemic, despite additional hospital precautions to control infection. . “The findings suggest that a patient with COVID-19 may be more susceptible to her HAI and may require additional precautions,” the study authors concluded.

