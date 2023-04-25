Tuberculosis confirmed at Joppatown High School in Harford County





BALTIMORE – A case of tuberculosis was confirmed at Joppatown High School in Harford County, the county health department confirmed on Monday. Letters and fact sheets have been provided to parents and guardians, according to the Department of Health. The health department has begun tracking contracts to determine if students or staff may be affected. Tuberculosis is a serious disease that affects the lungs and spreads from person to person through the air after prolonged exposure. If a person is showing symptoms. It is very serious and can be fatal if not treated properly. Symptoms include coughing, sometimes blood, fever, night sweats, weight loss, and fatigue. “Tuberculosis spreads through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space,” said Harford County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jamie Sibel. “Our research is an important step in preventing the spread of tuberculosis.” Elsie Harmon, who attends school online, said she had many friends at school who texted her about TB. A case of tuberculosis was discovered in Joppatowne HS. Health departments are conducting contact tracing and are providing testing to those who need it. More information coming tonight @wjz at 7 o’clock. pic.twitter.com/AyCPY7to5m — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) April 24, 2023 “They don’t want to go to school,” Harmon said. The health department cannot release information about people who have tuberculosis or who may have had tuberculosis for confidentiality reasons. However, Dr. Sibble said the department was investigating to see if anyone else got sick. “We are conducting contact investigations with the health department and have identified someone in the school who has been in close contact with the affected individual and will be tested and treated as necessary. Dr. Sibel told WJZ that active tuberculosis cases are rare in the United States, so students do not need to be vaccinated to attend school. She also said members of the community should not be alarmed by the incident. “You’re only at risk if you’ve been exposed to an affected person for a long time,” Dr. Sibel said. “So this is not a community-wide issue at this time.” But some parents told WJZ they were worried and wondering if the vaccine was necessary. “Tuberculosis is a very serious disease, especially because it can be the most prevalent, so I think children should be vaccinated,” Harmon said. For more information on tuberculosis, testing and treatment, call the Harford County Health Department at 410-612-1779 or visit the Department of Health’s website. www.harfordcountyhealth.com. CBS Baltimore Staff



