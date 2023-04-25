Health
Want to avoid UTIs?try cranberry products
- A new study has found that cranberry products, such as juice and tablets, may help prevent urinary tract infections.
- Consuming cranberry products may reduce a woman’s risk of developing a UTI by more than 25%.
- Researchers examined more than 50 studies involving more than 9,000 participants.
It’s no longer a myth.New Evidence and Findings from Global Studies study suggestion cranberry juice and supplement Products help prevent Urinary-tract infection For women, children and people prone to urinary tract infections after medical procedures.
Research results published this month cochrane review show cranberry products Provides significant UTI risk mitigation, including:
- Women’s risk of recurrent urinary tract infections decreased by more than 25%
- Children’s risk reduced by more than 50%
- Risk of UTI-prone people decreased by about 53% after medical intervention
Medical scientists from Flinders University and Children’s Hospital of Westmead examined 50 recent trials involving approximately 9,000 participants to arrive at these findings regarding the potential benefits of cranberry products for UTI prevention. rice field.
This recent review includes evidence from 24 trials and serves to update an older study from 2012 that showed no benefit from the product.
Senior study author Jonathan Craig, Ph.D., vice-chancellor and dean of the Flinders University School of Medicine and Public Health, explains: press release The true benefits of cranberry products became apparent when researchers expanded the scope of the review to include the most recent clinical data.
In other words, new discoveries can occur as new evidence emerges. “In this case, new evidence points to a very positive finding that cranberry juice can prevent UTIs in susceptible people.
“We have used all published evidence on this topic since the mid-90s to demonstrate the efficacy of cranberry products for the treatment of UTIs. Subsequent clinical trials have shown mixed results, but in this updated review, a wealth of data supports this new finding.
The authors of the study concluded that cranberry products can help prevent recurrent UTIs in women, but more research is needed to further clarify who with UTIs benefits most from cranberry products. concludes that it is necessary to
It’s also important to note that this new data does not show any benefit for the elderly, pregnant women, or those with bladder emptying problems.
Doctor Maria SophoclesOB/GYN, medical director of women’s health care in Princeton, N.J., told Healthline that the study found that acidifying urine with cranberry products prevented UTIs and recurred UTI episodes. The idea of using cranberries as a supplement has been talked about and utilized for decades.
“The fact that this study draws conclusions from an analysis of 50 studies representing 9,000 patients means that cranberry benefits are likely real.”
According to Dr. Sophocles, future research will be important to focus on how cranberry supplements affect different populations, such as those who are more or less prone to recurrent UTIs.
“While the study describes people who are ‘prone to urinary tract infections,’ it is important to identify differences between older and younger people,” she adds. It also mentions the effects of “after” supplement use. Further research should clarify what that means specifically: surgery,” he says, Dr. Sophocles.
Doctor jamin brambutta urologist at Orlando Health told Healthline, his response to this new study on UTIs and cranberry products is one of interest and optimism. It’s encouraging to see scientific evidence supporting the benefits,” he says.
“However, it is important to remember that more research may be needed to establish the exact mechanism and most effective dose or form of cranberry products for optimal results.” he adds.
Sophocles says that if you are prone to UTIs, acidifying your urine with cranberry supplements and/or 1000 mg of vitamin C per day can reduce your risk of UTIs. However, there are some other ways to prevent urinary tract infections at home.
She recommends the following tips to prevent urinary tract infections:
- Stay hydrated by drinking at least 32 ounces of water per day.
- Use the proper front-to-back wiping technique
- examination D-mannose supplementation
- Talk to your healthcare provider about prescription drugs such as: Methenamine hippurate (Shown to prevent binding of bacteria to the bladder)
She advises postmenopausal people to talk to their health care providers about vaginal microbiome health and use of vaginal estrogens, or other drugs called ospemifene or vaginal plasterone, and use of vaginal lasers or radiofrequency (RF) energy therapy. She says these treatments can protect the opening of the bladder and restore the protective bacteria that protect against UTIs.
Dr. Brahmbhatt adds the recommendation of urinating frequently and not holding urine for long periods of time and urinating before and after sexual activity. He also suggests avoiding irritants such as harsh soaps, bubble baths and cleansers, and suggests wearing breathable, moisture-wicking underwear to reduce the chance of bacterial growth. doing.
Dr. Brahmbhatt also notes that while cranberry products may be effective in preventing UTIs, it’s important to note that they should not be considered a substitute for treatment if a UTI is already present.
“In such cases, it is important to consult a medical professional about appropriate antibiotics and follow their recommendations,” he says. and certain medications, so you should consult your healthcare provider before incorporating cranberry products into your daily routine.”
