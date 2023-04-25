Want to avoid UTIs?try cranberry products

Share on Pinterest Cranberry products, including supplements and juices, have long been used to prevent urinary tract infections.Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

A new study has found that cranberry products, such as juice and tablets, may help prevent urinary tract infections.

Consuming cranberry products may reduce a woman’s risk of developing a UTI by more than 25%.

Researchers examined more than 50 studies involving more than 9,000 participants.

A new study suggests cranberry juice and supplement products help prevent urinary tract infections for women, children and people prone to urinary tract infections after medical procedures.

Research results published this month cochrane review show cranberry products Provides significant UTI risk mitigation, including:

Women’s risk of recurrent urinary tract infections decreased by more than 25%

Children’s risk reduced by more than 50%

Risk of UTI-prone people decreased by about 53% after medical intervention

Medical scientists from Flinders University and Children’s Hospital of Westmead examined 50 recent trials involving approximately 9,000 participants to arrive at these findings regarding the potential benefits of cranberry products for UTI prevention. rice field.

This recent review includes evidence from 24 trials and serves to update an older study from 2012 that showed no benefit from the product.

Senior study author Jonathan Craig, Ph.D., vice-chancellor and dean of the Flinders University School of Medicine and Public Health, explains: press release The true benefits of cranberry products became apparent when researchers expanded the scope of the review to include the most recent clinical data.

In other words, new discoveries can occur as new evidence emerges. “In this case, new evidence points to a very positive finding that cranberry juice can prevent UTIs in susceptible people.

“We have used all published evidence on this topic since the mid-90s to demonstrate the efficacy of cranberry products for the treatment of UTIs. Subsequent clinical trials have shown mixed results, but in this updated review, a wealth of data supports this new finding.

The authors of the study concluded that cranberry products can help prevent recurrent UTIs in women, but more research is needed to further clarify who with UTIs benefits most from cranberry products. concludes that it is necessary to

It’s also important to note that this new data does not show any benefit for the elderly, pregnant women, or those with bladder emptying problems.