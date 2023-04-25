Eat Fiber First and Ditch the Juice: 5 Quick and Easy Tips for a Healthier Eating Food

W.check out the latest books food For life, I have learned that there is a huge lack of practical advice on food choices, the most important thing we can do to help our health (humans and gut microbes) and the planet. I learned it too how what we eat what we eat Here are five practical daily tips that will help you make small but sustainable changes throughout the year that are far better than weeks of crash dieting and dieting.

Start your meal with fiber and a simple vinegar and extra virgin olive oil dressing

One of the easiest ways to help your body grow and prevent overeating is to change the order in which you eat your food. Reaching for a bread basket or a bowl of potato chips at the start of a meal causes a rapid spike in blood sugar followed by an insulin response. This can leave you feeling tired, hungry and irritable after just a few hours. .

olive oil and green olives. Photo: Hera Food/Alamy

Enjoy an assortment of grilled vegetables, a selection of crunchy vegetables and freshly chopped fresh herbs served with a simple extra virgin olive oil and vinegar or lemon dressing. By reducing hunger signals and reducing harmful blood sugar spikes, the extra sourness can reduce overeating during the next course.

Choose a high-quality non-meat protein

This could be a source of grains, legumes, fungi, or sustainable seafood. It is not well understood that the only way to consume it is not the classic “meat and two vegetables” combination.

We realize that not all fish are so healthy for us and the planet, but shellfish such as clams and mussels are an untapped source of sustainable, nutrient-rich seafood protein. These small, tasty foods are packed with protein, zinc, iron, B vitamins, choline, and iodine, making them a staple in our diets.

Another unsung hero group in our diet are mushrooms. Mushrooms can replace meat in many dishes and provide umami, nutrients, protein and even vitamin D. Keeping it on a sunny shelf will help you feel full, satisfied and good for the environment.

choose your drinks wisely

Many of us find plain water a little boring and the British are world famous for loving Builder’s Tea.

Choose between a polyphenol-rich drink, a probiotic, or both, and try some of these delicious swaps to make your next drink healthier.

Coffee is rich in polyphenols and contains dietary fiber. Photo: pixelfit/Getty Images

If you like hot drinks, just choosing black coffee over Builder’s Brew can make a big difference. coffee Being rich in polyphenols and containing fiber, drinking it black or with unsweetened plant or whole milk does not contribute to excessive energy intake. It has many well-known benefits thanks to certain polyphenols such as green tea catechins and fiber.

For cold drinks, avoid fruit juices and soft drinks. Instead, choose a live, sugar-free kombucha that has a natural fizz and flavor with the added benefits of probiotic strains and no added sugar because it’s fermented by microorganisms.

A hearty and filling alternative to store-bought milkshakes and smoothies, natural kefir (homemade or store-bought) is a delicious and healthy alternative for adults and children alike. Add almonds for crunch or add chopped fruit for a variety of flavors.

Add some color to your plate

The color of our plants is thanks to chemicals called polyphenols, also known as phytonutrients. Produced by plants. A good example of this is the orange dark red that grows at the foot of Mount Etna in Sicily. Nights are very cold and days are very hot and dry.

Beets are well proven to improve blood pressure. Photo: Avalon_Studio/Getty Images

It turns out that these protective chemicals can also help humans. This is the reason why

Different polyphenols are beneficial for different things. Beetroot has been well documented to improve blood pressure and post-exercise recovery. The method is to choose colorful versions of your favorites, such as sweet potatoes, purple yam, purple carrots, and purple sprouted broccoli.

Make simple adjustments to everyday staples like bread and yogurt

Choose breads with high levels of fiber, seeds and no additives.Many supermarket breads contain a number of additional ingredients to make them last longer on the shelf and improve their palatability. It only requires a simple base of flour containing (thanks to brands like Bertinet Bakery) or you can make it at your local bakery or at home. Look for the one with the highest .

before ZOE program, I thought the muesli breakfast with skim milk was exactly what I needed the day before. I quickly learned that this breakfast, washed down with a glass of orange juice, had spiked my blood sugar to diabetic levels, so I immediately made a menu change. Adding mixed nuts and seeds to plain natural yogurt with polyphenol-rich berries is a great way to enjoy a nutritious breakfast that won’t spike your blood sugar.

Blueberries for breakfast do not spike blood sugar levels. Photo: ronstik/Aliyah

Natural yogurt is also a great way to incorporate probiotics into your diet. If you want to make your yogurt even more probiotic, just add a little kefir. This is also great for people who don’t yet like the taste of kefir and want to find ways to incorporate it into their meals.Kefir is also great for soups and stews. Try not to actually cook the kefir as it will kill any living microorganisms.

Another easy way to incorporate more fermented foods each day is to use miso paste instead of stock cubes to add flavor and umami to your dishes. Simply mix a teaspoon of miso into pasta sauces, steamed vegetables, or add flavor to fish recipes.

Finally, it’s easy to replace white rice and white pasta with whole grains: replace white rice with pearl barley, choose buckwheat over couscous (it’s just a mini pasta ball), and enjoy spelled spaghetti instead of plain white spaghetti. please give me. Keep your favorite dishes, but make them more nutritious with these simple tweaks.