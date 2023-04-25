Canadian Scientific Pioneer’s Role in Human Genome Project Shows Why Research Funding Matters

April 25th, the world celebrates DNA daymarking two events: the 70th anniversary of discovery of the double helix and 20th anniversary human genome projectsequenced the genetic blueprint of humans for the first time.

Canadians were at the forefront of the Human Genome Project.

Renowned Canadian medical geneticist Charles Scriber of McGill University recently deceasedin 1986 persuaded the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in the United States to fund the Human Genome Project and attract interested parties to carry it out.

The conference was attended by Nobel laureates Walter Gilbert and James Watsonhas been described as a key catalyst for the Human Genome Project The Book of Humankind: The Human Genome Project and the Quest to Discover Our Genetic Heritage.

From inspiration to genome sequencing

Scriver was well aware of: Importance of Human Genome Sequencing It impacts clinical genetics and impacts patient health, including identifying genetic causes of disease.

Moving forward from Scriver’s inspiration required a proof-of-principle project. This was prompted by the discovery of the cystic fibrosis (CF) gene by Lap-Chee Tsui and Jack Riordan, then at the University of Toronto, and Francis Collins, then at the University of Michigan. In 1990 they showed:

These pioneers Identify genetic mutations in unaffected people (those with a single mutated gene)CF is a recessive genetic disease, meaning that two mutated genes (one from each parent) must be inherited to develop the disease. Today, as a result of Canadian discovery science, The median survival age for patients with cystic fibrosis is 57 years.compared with 35.9 in 2001.

One of these pioneers led the even more daunting Human Genome Project. Collins received the 2002 Gardner International Award for Canada.For his outstanding leadership in the Human Genome Project, especially in the international efforts to map and sequence human and other genomes”

This is a rare occurrence for a scientist to win the Gardner International Prize for the second time, with Collins winning the first Gardner Prize in 1990 with Tsui and Riordan for the discovery of the CF gene.





Another Gardner International Award winner for leadership in the Human Genome Project is: WatsonThis year’s DNA Day celebrates the 70th anniversary of the double helix. 1962 Nobel Prize.

The data for the double helix are actually X-ray of a DNA crystal by the late Rosalind Franklin.





The discovery of DNA and the results of sequencing the human genome have become monumental to health research worldwide.As Compiled in 2021 by Collinsdiscovered over 5,000 rare disease genes, providing insight into Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, heart disease and cancer.

Amazingly, it is through DNA that we can all trace our family trajectories through our genetic genealogy. Notably, the 2022 Nobel Prize was awarded to Svante Pääbo of the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany. A new field of paleogenomicsHis findings on the complex sequencing of genomic DNA from extinct human ancestors led to the discovery of a new branch of human ancestors now known as the Denisovans.

Today, the genetic lineage of modern and ancient humans is being expanded through the analysis of DNA from over 7,000 different genomes. This new research Geographic location of our ancestral trajectories Over 800,000 years ago! DNA Day is a worthy celebration.

Does DNA Day have significance in Canada?

The dedication of our leading discoveries Tsui, Riordan and Scriver inspired and guided the Human Genome Project. However, Canada was not involved in this project. The main reason for that was funding.

The Human Genome Project was primarily funded by the US National Institutes of Health to research institutions. Robert Waterston at the University of Washington and Eric Lander at MITAdditionally, John Sulston was funded in the UK as part of the trio that actually sequenced the human genome.

Journalist and political commentator Paul Wells recently said: Decades of Deteriorating Funding for Canadian Discovery ResearchIn 2019, Canada ranked 18th in the world for researchers per 1,000 population, up from 8th in 2011.

Without improved funding, Canada will continue to lose the talent it once was proud of. This loss is not sustainable to deal with future pandemics, climate change and continuing disease afflictions.

Scriver, Tsui and Riordan should be proud of the value of Canadian discovery research in saving lives globally. Canada needs to remember its legacy on DNA Day.

John Bergeron thanks Kathleen Dickson as a co-author.