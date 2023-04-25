Links found between common ear, nose and throat infections in preschoolers and increased risk of autism

summary: Preschoolers with common ear, nose, and throat (ENT) problems may be at risk for autism or high levels of autism, according to a study published in BMJ Open. I have. The study, which followed more than 10,000 of her children from birth, found that early identification and treatment of ENT conditions could improve the quality of life of these children and link the disorder to its autistic origins. suggesting that it may help provide insight. This may involve an interplay of genetic, environmental, and biological factors.

The causes of autism likely involve an interplay of genetic, environmental, and biological factors, and the origins of each autistic trait may also be different, researchers said. I am pointing out.

Previous research has suggested that otolaryngological conditions such as ear infections, “sticky ears” and sleep-disordered breathing may play a role in the development of autism. Because most of the evidence is based on health records, and parents of children with suspected autism may be more likely than other parents to seek medical help for their offspring, these findings add up. Researchers explain that there may be bias.

To get around this, the researchers utilized participants in a long-term study of children in their 90s, also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study (ALSPAC). It has tracked the health of over 14,000 children since birth and the health of their parents since the early 1990s.

The current study is based on comprehensive data from over 10,000 infants who were closely monitored throughout their first four years. Their mother was asked to record the frequency of her nine different signs and symptoms related to ear, nose, throat, and hearing impairment when the child was 18, 30, and 42 months old. responded to her three questionnaires designed to

I also completed three surveys when my child was just over 3, nearly 6, and 9. These are designed to identify speech coherence, social and communication problems, repetitive and abnormal behavior, and sociability. Features characteristic of autism. Diagnosis of autism was confirmed through educational records and parental feedback.

Adjustments were made for 10 “environmental” factors that could have an impact. sex; number of previous pregnancies in the mother that resulted in live births or stillbirths; breastfeeding; postpartum depression; maternal educational attainment; maternal smoking at 18 weeks of gestation; Children’s exposure to environmental tobacco smoke at 15 months of age. Child attends a daycare/other day care center by her 30th month of age.

Overall, 177 children were diagnosed with possible autism. 139 boys and her 38 girls. Those with autistic features were defined as the 10% of samples with the highest feature scores.

Mouth breathing, snoring, ear tugging and poking, red and sore ears, cold-induced hearing loss, and infrequent listening are all early evidence of the four hallmarks of autism. were more generally associated with their respective high scores. autism.

Pus and sticky discharge from the ears were also associated with autism and disorganized speech.

Among the different ages tested, a particularly strong association was observed when children were 30 and 42 months old. showed otolaryngological signs. Autism itself was significantly associated with all symptoms except symptoms of sleep apnea (interruption of breathing during sleep).

Early identification and treatment of ear, nose and throat conditions could improve the quality of life for these children and help uncover some of the causes of autism, study says. said the person.Image is in public domain

Considering 10 environmental features made little difference in the results. For example, children with ear discharge were more than three times as likely to have autism, and children deaf from colds were more than twice as likely to have autism. A child who did not respond to ambient noise was more than six times more likely to have autism at this age.

However, the researchers noted, “These ENT signs and symptoms are so common in childhood that most children who experience them are never diagnosed with autism. Of a group of approximately 1,700 children who snore at months, most (1,660) were not later diagnosed with autism.”

As in the long-term study, the researchers found a variety of factors, including the loss of some children to subsequent monitoring and the lack of ethnic diversity among the participants of the 90s children. We acknowledge limitations, limiting the broader applicability of our findings.

Additionally, children were not consistently screened to determine a diagnosis of autism. Instead, a strategy of assessing diagnostic potential using various sources of information was used.

However, the researchers nevertheless concluded that the associations they found were “(1) that these ear and respiratory signs may be early markers of increased risk of autism, (2) It may be important because it may inform the origin of autism or (3) may improve the quality of life of children with autism. Emphasizes concurrent conditions with ”

“This study shows that early ear and upper respiratory symptoms are more common in people later diagnosed with autism or extreme levels of autistic traits compared to a typical age-matched population. I add proof that there is.”

However, they said, “It is impossible to determine whether these ENT conditions are causally related to the development of autistic traits, or whether they are related to unmeasured factors. For example, one possibility could be the result of an increased prevalence of minor physical abnormalities in autistic individuals, including anatomical differences in ear structure and/or placement. Such differences in ear morphology increase the risk of ENT conditions.”

