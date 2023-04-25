Bronx Einstein Study Predicts Future Amnesia – NBC New York

A new study out of New York City shows how likely you are to experience memory or cognitive impairment in the next few years, even if you’ve never experienced memory or cognitive impairment before. can be revealed by testing.

Even among those who have never experienced serious thought or thought, memory A new test can help determine the likelihood of such problems, according to new research published by the National Academy of Sciences. neurology.

The study’s author, Ellen Glover, M.D., of the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in the Bronx, said, “A sensitive and simple memory test reveals that people who were thought to have normal cognition develop cognitive impairment. I predicted the risk.”

Glover’s study surveyed about 1,000 people with an average age of 69 who had no documented memory or thinking problems. They were then tested and researchers followed him for 10 years.

So how does the test work? According to Grober, there were two phases.

One phase presented four cards with four items on each. He was then asked to categorize one of the items in the photo (the participant was asked to identify the fruit and if it was in the photo, the participant named “grapes”). ).

In another part of the test, individuals were asked to recall items that were included on the cards and measured how well they could retrieve the information. . This part tested the participant’s memory her storage.

After these two parts of the test, participants were divided into five groups based on their test scores. The first group had no memory problems. The next two of hers were people who had an increasingly difficult time regaining their memories about 5-8 years before dementia. People in these two groups were able to recall items when given cues.

The last two groups were unable to recall all the items even after being given the cues. According to this study, memory and cognitive problems at this stage may precede dementia by only one to three years.

Here’s how the groupings fell apart among the participants in the study:

47% belonged to the first group and had no memory problems

35% belonged to the second group and another 13% belonged to the third group

5% belonged to one of the last two groups

Of the approximately 1,000 people included in the study, the study found that just under a quarter (234) developed some form of cognitive impairment.

After adjusting for age, gender, education, and genes that influence the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, people who fall into the second or third groups are twice as likely to develop some form of cognitive impairment. Research has shown that. People in her last two groups are said to be three to four times more likely to have problems than her.

The researchers behind this study estimated that after about 10 years, nearly three-quarters (72%) of the last two groups would develop memory or cognitive problems. According to the study, this compares to about 57% in Group 3, 35% in Group 2, and 21% in Group 1.

By dividing participants into groups (what the authors of this study call the SOMI system for stages of objective memory impairment), it was possible to “identify those most likely to develop cognitive impairment.” It helps, says Grober.

“Detecting cognitive impairment in its early stages is beneficial to researchers studying treatments. It can also help reduce risk by consulting doctors and implementing interventions to promote healthy brain aging. It may benefit those found to be high.