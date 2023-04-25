What is the pollen count in Evansville, Indiana?





Let’s start with the positive points. Windblown tree pollen is good (environmentally speaking). Because that’s how trees, apparently unable to uproot themselves and move, fertilize other trees. Let’s move on to the minuses here. Its pollen seems to drift for miles on spring breezes here in the Evansville area, ending up on the human body in the same way it does on the oak trees in the garden. So, in addition to healthy trees, you’ll also get itchy eyes, runny noses, and congestion that makes you wonder if an elephant has stepped on your face. Here’s how to check local allergy levels and how to feel safe. Where can I find information about allergy levels in the Evansville area? both weather channel and Accuweather Websites and apps provide quick and easy access to allergy predictions. The Weather Channel offers a 15-day allergy forecast, and levels are currently bouncing between “moderate” and “very high” in the Evansville area. It also breaks down pollen levels by grass, tree and ragweed morphology. AccuWeather’s forecast provides a breakdown by allergen, but also includes the “dust and dander” index, which it notes is “high” this week. Website Pollen.com It also boasts an easy-to-read map of allergy levels across the country. What symptoms do people with hay fever have? runny nose and mucus production

sneeze

Itchy nose, eyes, ears, mouth

stuffy nose (stuffy nose)

red and teary eyes

Swelling around the eyes. How long will this last? Unfortunately, one allergy problem supersedes another around here. By June, when tree and grass pollen levels settle, weed pollen increases, prolonging the allergy season through summer and fall. And if all this looks worse than before, scientists say it is. Rising carbon dioxide levels are contributing to rising temperatures, leading to longer growing seasons. . Climate CentralIt is a non-profit science and news organization based in New Jersey. What can I do to relieve allergy symptoms? of Mayo Clinic lists many suggestions Reduces the effects of pollen. Keep indoors on dry, windy days.

Avoid mowing lawns, pulling weeds, and other yard work.

Take off your outdoor clothes and take a shower to remove pollen from your skin and hair.

If pollen is expected to spread, start taking allergy medicine before symptoms appear.

Close doors and windows at night, if possible, or when pollen counts are high.

Avoid going out early in the morning when the pollen count is high.

Use air conditioning in your home and car.

Try over-the-counter remedies to relieve symptoms.

Flush the sinuses with saline.

