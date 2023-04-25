Alarm for bird flu ‘efficiently’ spreading among ferrets





“risk [for humans] It is on the rise in the sense that more viruses are present in poultry and wild birds,” Professor Munir Iqbal, a member of the UK government’s avian flu modeling group, told The Telegraph. recently. “The more viruses in the environment, the higher the risk, because viruses can change at any time. [a human epidemic] Imminent … but no one can control the virus,” he said. “I have to keep my head down” recently, Human cases have been sporadic Health authorities maintain the threat as low. However, according to researchers from organizations such as Public Health Canada, the latest research points to “the potential for this virus to infect and transmit mammals, including humans.” Professor Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who was not involved in the study, said the preprint has not yet been peer-reviewed, but is a reminder of the threat posed when slightly different H5N1 strains are combined. said. “[The] The most important message here is don’t assume you know the ‘characteristics’ of a virus that is spreading so widely,” she told The Telegraph on Monday. “Because of widespread infection among wild birds, a mixture of viruses has occurred, with some of the internal genes derived from other avian influenza viruses. This is due to the fact that individual (bird) cells It can occur when two viruses co-infect.” She added: What this study adds is that this evolution could lead to strains with very different traits.In this case, it’s severity and transmissibility in animal models. There’s no evidence of airborne transmission that raises the big flag, but it’s also not very reassuring. “For me, it reads: We really need to stay vigilant and increase our surveillance. mink and pig” Chilean case shows adaptation The latest preprint comes after a sample taken from a Chilean man infected with H5N1 last month had two genetic mutations that indicate adaptation to mammals, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . This gene, called PB2, has previously been shown to help the virus replicate within mammals and thus spread among mammals. But the scientists stressed that previous studies in ferrets have concluded that many more changes are needed for H5N1 to spread efficiently to humans on a large scale. I’m here.

