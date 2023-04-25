World Malaria Day – Countries need to do more to reach vulnerable people, PAHO director says – PAHO/WHO





WASHINGTON, DC, April 25, 2023 (PAHO) – On World Malaria Day, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), called on nations to address malaria disproportionately affecting indigenous, called for increased efforts to combat malaria among remote communities. disease. Total malaria cases in the region surged between 2015 and 2019, but stepped up efforts to eradicate them in 18 endemic countries will result in 520,000 cases being reported in 2021, a 13% increase from the previous year. A positive result of reduction was obtained. The death toll has also fallen from 197 in 2019 to 120 in 2021. This is due to improved case management in countries with the highest disease burden. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing mortality and reducing infection. “While we have the tools necessary to provide populations with highly effective diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive interventions, we need to step up our efforts and tailor our response to specific situations. Yes,” the director said in a video message marking the day. To ensure this, countries need to “engage their communities, strengthen primary health care and ensure sustainable funding to sustain progress towards eradication,” he added. Paraguay in 2018, Argentina in 2019 and El Salvador in 2021 have been certified as malaria-free. Belize will also receive certification after remaining malaria-free for the past three years. Malaria is an acute disease caused by the parasite Plasmodium, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. Symptoms such as fever, headache and chills appear 10 to 15 days after the bite and can be mild or can lead to serious illness or death if left untreated. In remote areas where malaria is endemic, underavailability of malaria services continues to affect the response to the disease. The theme of World Malaria Day 2023, ‘Time for Zero Malaria: Investment, Innovation and Implementation’ emphasizes the importance of coordinated and sustained interventions to reach out to these vulnerable communities. increase. To ensure consistent progress, PAHO encourages the implementation of evidence-based actions that address local realities. Detailed data generation is key to informing the transition from control to exclusion. as this is the only way to interpret local infection dynamics and design appropriate interventions. “It is possible to eradicate malaria,” added Dr. Barbosa. “The time has come to mobilize resources and support efforts to eradicate malaria in the Americas.” PAHO continues to work with countries and partner networks in the region to help eliminate malaria. Malaria is one of the 30 diseases and conditions that PAHO aims to eradicate by 2030 in its Fight Against Diseases Initiative: For a Healthier Generation. To advance malaria eradication, PAHO also created Malaria Champions of Americas. This is an initiative that recognizes progress towards eradicating malaria in the region. The initiative includes projects focused on overburdened local governments and hard-to-reach areas with limited access to health services. Nominations for the Americas Malaria Champion are now open until May 12, 2023. The winner will be announced on November 6, 2023, which coincides with Malaria Day in the Americas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paho.org/en/news/25-4-2023-world-malaria-day-countries-must-step-efforts-reach-vulnerable-populations-paho The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos